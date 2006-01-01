Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

A rotated Chelsea side beat Swiss outfit Servette 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie on Thursday night.

Christopher Nkunku scored in the 50th minute to make it 1-0, before Noni Madueke doubled Chelsea's advantage in the 76th.

It was new manager Enzo Maresca's first win in charge of the London club, since joining from Leicester.

Chelsea struggled to break down Servette in the opening half, but Nkunku deftly converted a spot-kick five minutes after the break to get things going.

Enzo Fernandez found Madueke with a glorious pass, a little over 15 minutes from time, which was tucked away by the 22-year-old Englishman.

The second leg will be played in Geneva on August 29th.

Other results

Copenhagen 2-0 Kilmarnock

Plzen 1-0 Hearts

Panevezys 0-3 The New Saints

Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 Larne

PAOK 4-0 Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick's 0-0 Basaksehir