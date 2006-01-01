Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Conference League
  4. Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over ServetteProfimedia
A rotated Chelsea side beat Swiss outfit Servette 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie on Thursday night.

Christopher Nkunku scored in the 50th minute to make it 1-0, before Noni Madueke doubled Chelsea's advantage in the 76th.

It was new manager Enzo Maresca's first win in charge of the London club, since joining from Leicester.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Chelsea struggled to break down Servette in the opening half, but Nkunku deftly converted a spot-kick five minutes after the break to get things going.

Enzo Fernandez found Madueke with a glorious pass, a little over 15 minutes from time, which was tucked away by the 22-year-old Englishman.

The second leg will be played in Geneva on August 29th.

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Other results

Copenhagen 2-0 Kilmarnock

Plzen 1-0 Hearts

Panevezys 0-3 The New Saints

Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 Larne

PAOK 4-0 Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick's 0-0 Basaksehir

Mentions
FootballConference LeagueChelseaServette
Related Articles
Chelsea players not distracted by transfer noise, Dewsbury-Hall says
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea's 42 players: "The noise is greater outside, 15 are training separately"
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Ugarte set to join Manchester United
Updated
Goalkeeper Courtois announces hee will not play for Belgium under Tedesco's management
EXCLUSIVE: Nantes new signing Sorba Thomas ready "to play with a smile on my face"
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Dyche fears Everton could have just 14 first-team players for Spurs trip
Ten Hag hoping for more of the same from Zirkzee after dazzling debut
Real Madrid seeking first LaLiga win in Kylian Mbappe's home debut
EXCLUSIVE: Sigh of relief as Kenyan government clears Junior Starlets’ players for U17 World Cup
West Ham boss Lopetegui will be glad to see the transfer window shut
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Ugarte set to join Manchester United
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Chelsea players not distracted by transfer noise, Dewsbury-Hall says

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings