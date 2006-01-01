Copa America 2024 Preview: Latest Copa America Odds and Predictions

The 2024 Copa America, taking place from June 20 to July 14 in the United States, is set to be an extremely competitive tournament with all of the best American talent on show, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, and many more.

Argentina will be looking to retain their trophy, Brazil will be desperate to become the face of America once again with a victory, while the likes of Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico could all pose a threat at the tournament.

But who is favourite, who has strong form entering this year’s tournament, and who might be an outside pick to win Copa America? Let’s find out!

First of all, check out the latest 2024 Copa America odds in the outright market below:

Country - Outright Odds

Argentina -7/4

Brazil - 9/4

Uruguay - 6/1

Colombia - 12/1

USA - 12/1

Mexico - 14/1

Ecuador - 16/1

Chile - 33/1

Peru - 66/1

Venezuela - 100/1

Paraguay - 100/1

Canada - 100/1

Costa Rica - 250/1

Jamaica -250/1

Panama - 250/1

Bolivia - 250/1

Copa America 2024 Favourites

The main favourites for Copa America 2024, like most times this tournament takes place, are Argentina and Brazil. Following Argentina winning their first World Cup since 1986, shortly after they won the most recent Copa America too, Brazil will be eager to establish themselves as the best nation once again.

Argentina to Win Copa America 2024 (7/4)

Following a magnificent World Cup campaign which resulted in Messi almost certainly sealing his place as the greatest player of all time when the Argentina captain lifted the World Cup, it’s no surprise that they are favourites for the 2024 Copa America.

Messi remains in the side and as captain, as well as having Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Angel Di Maria to call on from an attacking perspective. The squad looks as strong as it did when they won the World Cup, and they’re deservedly favourites considering they have won all but one of their games since the 2022 tournament.

Brazil to Win Copa America 2024 (9/4)

This tournament is an excellent opportunity for Brazil to stamp their authority and re-establish themselves as the best team in the tournament, like they did as recently as 2019.

They will be without their beloved Neymar for the upcoming tournament, but do have the star-studded Vinicius Jr to take his place, as they aim to overcome many doubters heading into Copa America 2024.

By no means should they be favourites for Copa America 2024, but they rightfully sit second in the market behind Argentina, who they are likely to meet in the final should all go to plan.

2024 Copa America Outright Market: Outsider Bet

With Argentina and Brazil both being rather short to win the 2024 Copa America, there is certainly some value in looking at some outsider bets for the tournament. As recently as 2016 we saw Chile conquer all odds and make it back-to-back Copa America titles, toppling both Argentina and Brazil, something that the likes of Colombia and Ecuador would love to achieve this year.

Colombia to Win Copa America 2024 at 12/1

Colombia head into the 2024 Copa America in red-hot form, and are undoubtedly the dark horses for the title this year.

With a 5-1 win over the USA recently in a friendly, in addition to wins over Spain, Romania, Mexico, and Brazil within the last 12 months, they are a team who the likes of Argentina and Brazil will definitely be fearful of.

History of Copa America

The Copa America format has changed quite a bit throughout the years, with the format even being different every year since 2016. Both Argentina and Uruguay, with 15 titles, have won Copa America the most, with Argentina looking to be standout leaders with 16 after this year.

Check out the winners over the last 25 years and more, where Brazil have been very successful in the Copa America:

Tournament Year - Winners

2021 - Argentina

2019 - Brazil

2016 - Chile

2015 - Chile

2011 - Uruguay

2007 - Brazil

2004 - Brazil

2001 - Colombia

1999 - Brazil

1997 - Brazil

Copa America 2024 Top Goalscorer Market

The top goalscorer market for the 2024 Copa America is mostly made up of players from the two favourites for the tournament, with Lionel Messi leading the way at 3/1. Following closely behind is potential Ballon d’Or winner Vinicius Jr, and other big names like Darwin Nunez and Rodrygo too.

Check out the top goalscorer odds for some of the players below:

Player - Top Goalscorer Odds

Lionel Messi - 3/1

Vinicius Jr - 9/2

Darwin Nunez - 6/1

Julian Alvarez - 8/1

Rodrygo - 8/1

Lautaro Martinez - 8/1

Copa America 2024 Group Betting

Argentina and Brazil are expected to sail through their groups, but the other two are extremely competitive and could spring some surprises. Expect Ecuador to be strong competition for Mexico, who are favourites to get out of the group, while the USA could have a tough time under the pressure of being hosts.

Predictions: Ecuador, Brazil, and Uruguay to win their group at 5.28/1 with bet365

Copa America 2024 Group A

Argentina - 1/4

Peru - 10/1

Chile - 6/1

Canada - 12/1

Copa America 2024 Group B

Mexico - 11/10

Ecuador - 8/5

Venezuela - 11/2

Jamaica - 9/1

Copa America 2024 Group C

USA - 11/8

Uruguay - 8/11

Panama - 16/1

Bolivia - 18/1

Copa America 2024 Group D

Brazil - 2/5

Colombia -11/4

Paraguay - 12/1

Costa Rica - 18/1