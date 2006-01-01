Panama captain Anibal Godoy out of Copa America with thigh injury

Panama captain Anibal Godoy
Panama captain Anibal GodoyAFP
Panama captain Anibal Godoy (34) will miss the Copa America after injuring his left thigh during Sunday's friendly against Paraguay, the Panamanian Football Federation (PFF) said.

Godoy was substituted in the 73rd minute after Gustavo Velazquez scored in the first half to ensure a 1-0 win for Paraguay.

"Anibal Godoy suffered a grade 2 injury of the left rectus femoris, a situation that leaves him out of the next Copa América USA 2024," the PFF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Godoy, who plays for Major League Soccer side Nashville SC, has made 139 appearances for Panama since making his debut in 2010.

Panama begin their Copa America Group C campaign against 15-time champions Uruguay on Sunday.

