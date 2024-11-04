Advertisement
  Valencia's first-round Copa del Rey tie postponed again following floods

Valencia's first-round Copa del Rey tie postponed again following floods

AFP
Valencia's game was due to take place on Wednesday
Valencia's game was due to take place on WednesdayAitor Alcalde / Getty Images via AFP
Valencia's Copa del Rey first-round match against Parla Escuela was postponed again on Monday after the devastating flooding in the region.

The club had requested a second postponement of the game due to take place on November 6th after it was initially pushed back from October 30th by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

At least 217 people died, with many more still missing, after an intense storm hit the east of Spain last week.

Valencia's cup match was moved to November 26, while other unplayed games involving teams from the stricken region were also postponed again and given new dates, besides Real Sociedad's visit to face Jove Espanol.

"The club requested the postponement of the match this morning, understanding that, at this time of great difficulty, all energy, attention and support must be focused on helping those affected by the tragic events (caused by the storm)... football is in the background," said Valencia in a statement.

"Valencia would like to thank the (RFEF and Parla Escuela) for their understanding in being able to postpone the match and once again wishes to express their deepest condolences and care to the families and friends of the deceased and those affected by this catastrophe, which leaves us devastated."

Several coaches and players from LaLiga teams suggested all league fixtures should have been postponed at the weekend instead of only Valencia's match against champions Real Madrid and Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said it made "no sense" to play matches, while Barcelona's Hansi Flick said if it was up to him he would have cancelled the whole round of games.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday it was "hard" to talk about football given the circumstances, ahead of his team's Champions League match on Tuesday against AC Milan.

FootballCopa del ReyValenciaLaLiga
