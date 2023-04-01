Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa Libertadores
  4. Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury
Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury
Marcelo has already served the first game of his three-match ban
Marcelo has already served the first game of his three-match ban
Reuters
Fluminense's former Brazil international Marcelo (35) has been handed a three-match ban by CONMEBOL after his lunge at Argentinos Juniors' Luciano Sanchez (29) left the defender with a horrific injury in a Copa Libertadores clash in Buenos Aires last week.

The left-back will also have to pay a $6,000 fine, South American football's governing body added on Thursday.

Marcelo was dribbling towards Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force. The Argentinos player's leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.

Sanchez left the pitch on a stretcher with what was later confirmed to be a fracture that the team doctor said he had "never seen before".

The ex-Real Madrid player was sent off in tears following the incident in the 1-1 draw in the last 16, first leg.

"Today I had a very difficult moment on the pitch," Marcelo posted on Instagram hours later.

"I unintentionally injured a fellow player. I want to wish him the best possible recovery. All the strength in the world."

Marcelo has already served the first game of his three-match ban by missing the second leg where the Brazilian side won 2-0.

Mentions
FootballCopa LibertadoresMarceloSanchez LucianoArgentinos JrsFluminenseReal Madrid
Related Articles
Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez after ill timed lunge in Buenos Aires
Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
Updated
Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says head coach Abadia
La Roja lining up for semi-final after Paralluelo winner
Manchester City eyeing unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title
Australia looking to Hunt down France captain Renard in blockbuster quarter-final
Editors' Picks: European football back with a bang in France, Spain and England
As the Premier League returns, the question for Arsenal is: Will they challenge again?
Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez joins Saudi exodus, signing for Al-Ahli from Roma
Lionel Messi effect set to catapult Major League Soccer up to 'new level'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Tottenham reportedly accept Bayern Munich's offer for England striker Harry Kane

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |