Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team

The new coach of the Brazilian national team, Fernando Diniz, said on Wednesday he will have autonomy to work and will not suffer any interference from Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who will replace him in the position in the second half of next year.

"I will have autonomy and freedom to do it and there will be no interference," Diniz said at an introductory press conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters a day after being named Brazil's coach for the next 12 months.

CBF President Edinaldo Rodrigues reiterated after Diniz's introduction that Ancelotti, who currently has a contract with Real Madrid until the middle of next year, will be in charge of the Brazilian national team in the second half of 2024.

"He (Ancelotti) will be there, you can be sure," Rodrigues said, adding, however, that only the Italian coach can say "when he will arrive."

A day earlier, when confirming the hiring of Diniz - who will split time between his current club, Fluminense, and the Brazilian national team - Rodrigues said Ancelotti will take over the team from the 2024 Copa América, which will be played between June 20th and July 14th in the United States.

Diniz takes over the Brazilian national team after the team suffered defeats this year in friendly matches against Morocco and Senegal, and in the second half he will have his first commitments for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Diniz praised striker Neymar and did not rule out a partnership between the Paris Saint-Germain player and his former Santos partner Paulo Henrique Ganso, who is currently coached by Diniz at Fluminense.