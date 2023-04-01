Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
Diniz was appointed as Brazil's head coach on a one-year contract
Diniz was appointed as Brazil's head coach on a one-year contract
Reuters
The new coach of the Brazilian national team, Fernando Diniz, said on Wednesday he will have autonomy to work and will not suffer any interference from Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who will replace him in the position in the second half of next year.

"I will have autonomy and freedom to do it and there will be no interference," Diniz said at an introductory press conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters a day after being named Brazil's coach for the next 12 months.

CBF President Edinaldo Rodrigues reiterated after Diniz's introduction that Ancelotti, who currently has a contract with Real Madrid until the middle of next year, will be in charge of the Brazilian national team in the second half of 2024.

"He (Ancelotti) will be there, you can be sure," Rodrigues said, adding, however, that only the Italian coach can say "when he will arrive."

A day earlier, when confirming the hiring of Diniz - who will split time between his current club, Fluminense, and the Brazilian national team - Rodrigues said Ancelotti will take over the team from the 2024 Copa América, which will be played between June 20th and July 14th in the United States.

Diniz takes over the Brazilian national team after the team suffered defeats this year in friendly matches against Morocco and Senegal, and in the second half he will have his first commitments for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Diniz praised striker Neymar and did not rule out a partnership between the Paris Saint-Germain player and his former Santos partner Paulo Henrique Ganso, who is currently coached by Diniz at Fluminense.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaFluminenseBrazilReal Madrid
Related Articles
Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues
Vinicius Jr complains as advisor racially abused at friendly in Spain
Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to lead new anti-racism committee, says Gianni Infantino
Show more
Football
US midfielder Rose Lavelle ready to make herself heard at World Cup
South Africa FA resolve pay dispute with Women's World Cup squad after charity donation
Rio de Janeiro government names anti-racism law after Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr
Millwall owner John Berylson dies in car crash in US
Five-star Spain hammer Ukraine to set up Euro U21 final against England
Angel Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Updated
England into Euro U21 final after breezing past Israel
Atletico Madrid sign Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu on four-year deal from Leicester
PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Kvitova wins under Centre Court lights
Mason Mount completes £60million Manchester United move from Chelsea