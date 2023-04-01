Rio de Janeiro reinforces security for Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa Libertadores
  4. Rio de Janeiro reinforces security for Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca
Rio de Janeiro reinforces security for Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca
City Hall says it will reinforce security
City Hall says it will reinforce security
Profimedia
Rio de Janeiro will have reinforced security for the Libertadores final on Saturday at the Maracana, with more than 100,000 Boca Juniors fans expected to arrive in the city to support their team against Fluminense.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, indicated at a press conference on Tuesday that the Federal Highway Police and the National Force will be deployed ostentatiously on the streets of Rio. However, he did not specify the number of agents.

The city council said it would reinforce security at certain points considered sensitive for the game, such as the two airports and the Copacabana neighbourhood.

Boca will have crowd support in Rio de Janeiro
AFP

Around 1,200 agents from the Municipal Guard and the city's Public Order Department are expected to be mobilised. According to the authorities, more than 100,000 Argentinians are expected to arrive to watch the final, which will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. (Brazil time).

Conmebol has reserved 22,000 seats for fans of each team at the Maracana, which has a capacity for almost 79,000 spectators.

Fluminense, who could win the first Libertadores in their history (while Boca are looking for their seventh), will be playing at their home ground.

Fluminense fans ready to party at the Maracanã
Profimedia

Dry law

To avoid disruption, the city council has banned the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages around the Maracana from midnight on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, and will stop traffic in the vicinity.

Follow the Libertadores final on Flashscore.

The scheme will be similar to the one that existed during the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games, with barriers on adjacent roads that can only be accessed by those who have a ticket or live there.

It has been decided that fans will travel to the stadium by metro and get off at separate stations, while Conmebol guests and neutral fans will get off at a third station.

Boca seek seventh Libertadores
AFP

'Fanfest' in Copacabana

This week, Conmebol organised a "fanfest" for both teams on the famous Copacabana beach, in a space shaped like the Libertadores trophy.

With free admission, the "Fanfest" displays the original cup, a museum, places to eat and there's even space to play beach football. On Saturday, however, it will be closed.

Fluminense vs Boca Juniors next Saturday
Conmebol

Argentinian night in the land of samba

In order to be able to watch the match on the street, Rio's mayor Eduardo Paes announced that each team will have a reserved area with big screens.

Fluminense fans will be able to gather in the Cinelandia area, in the centre of Rio, while Boca Juniors fans will have a space to watch the match in the Terreirao do Samba, very close to (also in the central region) where the match will take place.

In addition, Rio's city hall has opened up the area next to the Sambodromo so that Argentinian fans without accommodation can sleep there.

Mentions
FootballCopa LibertadoresBoca JuniorsFluminense
Related Articles
Fluminense stun Internacional with late goal to reach Copa Libertadores final
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Show more
Football
Fiorentina fans relishing prospect of downing old foes Juventus in Serie A clash
Manchester United's woes leave Ten Hag exposed after humbling Cup defeat
Wounded Bayern have little time to prepare for blockbuster Dortmund clash
United's Casemiro out of Saturday's Fulham clash with injury, says Ten Hag
Ex-Watford striker Cucho Hernandez fires Columbus to MLS play-off victory
Ten Hag says Man United must stick together if they are to right the sinking ship
Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in League Cup quarters
Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup
Updated
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings