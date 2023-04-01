Rio de Janeiro reinforces security for Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca

Rio de Janeiro will have reinforced security for the Libertadores final on Saturday at the Maracana, with more than 100,000 Boca Juniors fans expected to arrive in the city to support their team against Fluminense.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, indicated at a press conference on Tuesday that the Federal Highway Police and the National Force will be deployed ostentatiously on the streets of Rio. However, he did not specify the number of agents.

The city council said it would reinforce security at certain points considered sensitive for the game, such as the two airports and the Copacabana neighbourhood.

Boca will have crowd support in Rio de Janeiro AFP

Around 1,200 agents from the Municipal Guard and the city's Public Order Department are expected to be mobilised. According to the authorities, more than 100,000 Argentinians are expected to arrive to watch the final, which will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. (Brazil time).

Conmebol has reserved 22,000 seats for fans of each team at the Maracana, which has a capacity for almost 79,000 spectators.

Fluminense, who could win the first Libertadores in their history (while Boca are looking for their seventh), will be playing at their home ground.

Fluminense fans ready to party at the Maracanã Profimedia

Dry law

To avoid disruption, the city council has banned the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages around the Maracana from midnight on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, and will stop traffic in the vicinity.

The scheme will be similar to the one that existed during the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games, with barriers on adjacent roads that can only be accessed by those who have a ticket or live there.

It has been decided that fans will travel to the stadium by metro and get off at separate stations, while Conmebol guests and neutral fans will get off at a third station.

Boca seek seventh Libertadores AFP

'Fanfest' in Copacabana

This week, Conmebol organised a "fanfest" for both teams on the famous Copacabana beach, in a space shaped like the Libertadores trophy.

With free admission, the "Fanfest" displays the original cup, a museum, places to eat and there's even space to play beach football. On Saturday, however, it will be closed.

Fluminense vs Boca Juniors next Saturday Conmebol

Argentinian night in the land of samba

In order to be able to watch the match on the street, Rio's mayor Eduardo Paes announced that each team will have a reserved area with big screens.

Fluminense fans will be able to gather in the Cinelandia area, in the centre of Rio, while Boca Juniors fans will have a space to watch the match in the Terreirao do Samba, very close to (also in the central region) where the match will take place.

In addition, Rio's city hall has opened up the area next to the Sambodromo so that Argentinian fans without accommodation can sleep there.