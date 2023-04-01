Napoli crash out of Coppa Italia after shock 4-0 thrashing by Frosinone

Napoli players look dejected after the shock loss
Napoli players look dejected after the shock loss
AFP
Serie A champions Napoli were dumped out of the Coppa Italia in the last 16 on Tuesday following a 4-0 thrashing at home by Frosinone.

Quickfire goals by Enzo Barrenechea and Giuseppe Caso in the second half put Serie A side Frosinone in front before another two strikes in stoppage time sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Napoli thought they had opened the scoring late in the first half through forward Giovanni Simeone but the goal was ruled out for a handball in the buildup.

While the hosts struggled to create scoring opportunities, Frosinone, who were playing in the last 16 for the first time in their history, took a surprise lead in the 65th minute when Barrenechea headed home a corner and Caso doubled their advantage five minutes later with an individual effort.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Frosinone, currently 13th in the league, made it 3-0 through Walid Cheddira from the penalty spot after Giovanni Di Lorenzo fouled Francesco Gelli and Abdou Harroui sealed the win for the visitors late in stoppage time.

Napoli had won all their previous six matches against Frosinone in all competitions.

See all the match details here.

Mentions
FootballCoppa ItaliaFrosinoneNapoli
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents

