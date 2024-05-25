First-half goals fire PSG to Coupe de France final win over Lyon and domestic treble

Paris Saint-Germain saw off Olympique Lyonnais to earn a 2-1 victory and win the Coupe de France for a record-extending 15th time - notching a seventh triumph in their eight finals in the competition.

Both clubs had already enjoyed celebrations leading up to this final, as PSG wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April and Lyon completed a sensational turnaround to secure UEFA Europa League football for next season.

There were immediate signs of the confidence that brings, with a blistering start seeing Lucas Beraldo head agonisingly wide and a dinked Bradley Barcola shot saved, while Said Benrahma’s attempt between those grazed the roof of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s net.

There was unrelenting pressure from the two teams until the breakthrough in the 22nd minute when Lucas Perri completely misjudged Nuno Mendes’ cross and Ousmane Dembele was left to head into the vacant net for his first-ever Coupe de France goal.

Les Parisiens scored a second 12 minutes later, with Dembele doing well to collect Barcola’s cross and pick out Fabian Ruiz, who converted at the second attempt after Jake O’Brien had blocked his initial shot.

Kylian Mbappe then had the opportunity to mark his final PSG match with a goal but couldn’t keep his effort down at the end of a rapid break before half-time.

PSG’s talisman had another attempt deflected behind by O’Brien after the restart, and he teed up Warren Zaïre-Emery for a shot that went straight at Perri.

O’Brien followed up his defensive contribution by rising above the PSG players surrounding him to meet Rayan Cherki’s corner delivery and send a powerful header past Donnarumma with 55 minutes gone.

Flares and Lyon’s fire were lit after that goal, and another corner resulted in an equally powerful Nicolas Tagliafico header being superbly tipped over by Donnarumma.

After that, Alexandre Lacazette came closest to equalising when his effort was deflected behind and O’Brien headed wide from the ensuing corner, as PSG managed the game to avoid any late scares and add their first Coupe de France trophy since 2021 to the Ligue 1 crown. Lyon’s memorable season was brought to a disappointing end, although it speaks volumes that the only two defeats in their last 12 games have come against Les Parisiens.

Final stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

