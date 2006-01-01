EURO 2024 top performances: An XI of the best individual displays of the tournament

So as not to forget all the amazing individual moments of magic from EURO 2024, we have compiled an XI based on the best performances in single matches. Find out who made our team below!

We compiled the team using Flashscore's internal rating system, which grades players based on key performance-related data. For this feature, we were interested in the best individual performances across the tournament in each position.

Best XI of individual performances at EURO 2024 Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia) 8.8 vs Czech Republic

Arguably the goalkeeper of the tournament, Mamardashvili's best performance according to our ratings came in his nation's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.

He was the reason Georgia got a point that day, making 11 saves - six of which stopped efforts taken from inside the box - and preventing three expected goals.

Mamardashvili defied the xG Flashscore

Defence

Joao Cancelo (Portugal) 8.7 vs Slovenia

Cancelo was one of Portugal's better players in what was a relatively disappointing campaign for them, and that was especially the case in the round of 16.

While the attackers in his team couldn't break the deadlock before finally winning on penalties, he played a big part in ensuring Slovenia couldn't score either, making five clearances, four tackles and winning 12 duels across the 117 minutes he played.

Cancelo was a creative force Profimedia, StatsPerform

Gernot Trauner (Austria) 8.6 vs Poland

Austria were arguably the standout side of the group stage, finishing above France and the Netherlands, and Trauner was one of many players to impress, particularly in the 3-1 win over Poland.

The Feyenoord centre-back opened the scoring with a header in the opening 10 minutes and then performed well at the other end for the rest of the game, dominating in the air and misplacing just two of his 42 attempted passes.

Merih Demiral (Turkey) 9.6 vs Austria

The single highest rating received by a player during the tournament, it's hard to forget Demiral's heroics as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals. The centre-back scored twice - the quickest knockout-stage goal in Euros history after 57 seconds and then again in the 59th minute - to give his country a 2-0 lead but that was only half of his contribution.

The Al Ahli man also stood firm in defence as Turkey kept out an assault on their goal, with Austria wracking up 21 goal attempts (five on target) at an xG of 2.73 compared to Turkey's 0.87.

Merih Demiral's game against Austria Profimedia, StatsPerform

Nuno Mendes (Portugal) 8.9 vs Slovenia

Another Portugal full-back to impress against Slovenia, PSG man Mendes was solid at the back and a real handful going forward.

He made five clearances and three interceptions and was one of his side's main attacking outlets, taking 131 touches and creating multiple openings with them.

Midfield

Rodri (Spain) 8.5 vs Georgia

The official player of the tournament looked good in each of the six matches he played in Spain's ultimately triumphant campaign but picked up his highest rating in the third of them.

That's no surprise given his only goal of the tournament came in that clash with Georgia, an excellent finish from the edge of the box, and the Manchester City man also made two key passes and won all of his duels in a 4-1 win.

Jamal Musiala (Germany) 9.4 vs Scotland

Host nations Germany started the tournament in style with a 5-1 win over Scotland, and Musiala was the man the dazzle the home crowd most that night in Munich.

The Bayern midfielder made it 2-0 with an unstoppable finish, wreaked havoc with his dribbling on multiple occasions and didn't misplace a single one of his 32 passes. He covered a lot of ground and won a lot of 50-50s too in what was a complete display.

Musiala dominated Scotland AFP, StatsPerform

Jude Bellingham (England) 8.5 vs Serbia

Bellingham had something of a disappointing tournament going by the lofty standards he's set for himself at club level, but in his opening game it very much looked like he was going to live up to expectations in Germany.

The Real Madrid player scored the only goal of the game against Serbia with an excellent header and was unlucky not to get an assist after that. He also excelled off the ball, winning possession on a number of occasions, showing why he's one of the favourites for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham's heat map against Serbia AFP, StatsPerform

Forwards

Dennis Man (Romania) 8.9 vs Ukraine

Romania produced one of the best performances of the group stages in their surprise 3-0 win over Ukraine, and the star of the show in that game was right-winger Man.

The Parma player only made 12 successful passes in the hour he played but boy did he make the most of them, with three leading to big chances and two leading to goals. The first of his assists was fairly simple, but he produced the second with an excellent run and ball across the box.

Man dominated the right flank AFP, StatsPerform

Donyell Malen (Netherlands) 9.4 vs Romania

There were a number of memorable super subs in Germany such as Nicolas Fullkrug and Ollie Watkins, but the best performance off the bench according to our system came from Malen in his side's round of 16 win over Romania.

The forward joined the action with his nation leading 1-0 and then tripled that lead himself, tapping in his first goal from close range before carrying the ball from well inside his own half to the opposition box on the counter-attack and slotting it in.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 8.9 vs Poland

Gakpo was one of the multiple Golden Boot winners and one of the best attackers of the tournament, and it was clear that was going to be the case in his opening game against Poland.

The equaliser he scored may have taken a big deflection, but that was nothing fortuitous about the three key passes he made, the fact that all of his five dribbles were successful or that he won 11 of his 13 duels.