Scotland's Kieran Tierney to miss rest of EURO 2024 with hamstring injury

Tierney picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against Switzerland
Tierney picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against Switzerland
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney (27) will return to Arsenal for treatment on a hamstring injury after being ruled out for the remainder of his country's EURO 2024 campaign.

Tierney was stretchered off during Scotland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday, a result which kept their hopes alive of reaching the last 16.

"He's got an issue with his hamstring," Scotland assistant coach John Carver told reporters on Friday.

"He's heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that's all I can really say at the moment.

"They'll obviously give you updates as they have it, but he's obviously extremely disappointed."

Scotland have never advanced to the knockout phase at a major tournament but could do so if they beat Hungary in their final Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday.

That would leave them on four points and guarantee at least third place - four points has always been enough to reach the last 16 in the current European Championship format.

"If we do progress and we move though the tournament, I'm sure he'll be back to support us," Carver said of Tierney, whose absence could prompt Scotland to change to a back four against Hungary.

"He's a young lad, he's got plenty of time and he's got to make sure it's right for his return."

Tierney spent the past season on loan at Spanish club Real Sociedad but was limited to 14 starts in LaLiga because of hamstring problems.

"It's a blow because he's one of our top players. In tournament football you need your best players on the park," said Carver.

"When any team loses their best players then it will affect the situation, but it is also an opportunity for somebody else to step in."

