Switzerland's unlucky Fabian Schar broke nose minutes after role in Scotland goal

Fabian Schar is treated for his broken nose during the Scotland game

Switzerland's Fabian Schar (32) suffered a broken nose in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Scotland at Euro 2024, compounding what was already a rough night having inadvertently helped their opponents to score moments earlier.

Schar collided with Scotland's Anthony Ralston 19 minutes in, with both players needing medical attention but playing on for the rest of what was a gripping match in Cologne.

The clash came six minutes after a mishap for Schar that helped Scotland take the lead in a match the Swiss were expected to win and earn a place in the next round with a game to spare.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was poised to comfortably catch Scott McTominay's goal-bound shot before Schar intervened and steered it painfully into the net. It was initially recorded as an own goal but later awarded to McTominay.

"My nose is broken," Schar told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport. "There were a lots of tackles and duels, as we expected. They made it extremely difficult for us."

Switzerland equalised in the 26th minute with a spectacular strike from Xherdan Shaqiri and had plenty of chances to go ahead but were frustrated repeatedly by the indomitable Scots, who were fighting for a chance to reach the knockout rounds of a major tournament after failing in their last 11 attempts.

Schar has endured plenty of rough and tumble, breaking his nose in 2018 and suffering concussions in 2019, 2022 and 2023, two of those on duty for his English side Newcastle United.

"I will feel it more tomorrow," he said of his latest injury. "It was an intense game for everyone. That brought out my passion a little. That's part of it. It's fun too."

France's Kylian Mbappe is also nursing a broken nose from his first Euro 2024 match and will wear a mask in coming games.

The Swiss team did not immediately respond on Thursday to a query about Schar's injury and whether he will play in the decisive final Group A match against hosts Germany on Sunday.