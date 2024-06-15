Hungary feeling more EURO 2024 'pressure' than Germany claims Nagelsmann

Hungary feeling more EURO 2024 "pressure" than Germany claims Nagelsmann
Ahead of their EURO 2024 Group A match on Wednesday, the Germany coach has said he believes Hungary will be under greater pressure than the hosts when the two meet with the threat of elimination hanging over them.

The Germans started the tournament in spectacular style with a 5-1 demolition of Scotland on Friday, while Hungary lost 3-1 to the Swiss in their own opener.

The Germans scored three times in a dominant first half to put the game to bed.

"I had put Scotland and Hungary on a very similar level," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Tuesday. "It depends how we play tomorrow. Hungary are under a bit more pressure than we are after the first match."

"I think they have to be a bit more aggressive than against Switzerland as they could potentially be out of the tournament."

The Germans are top of the group on three points, ahead of the Swiss on goal difference, with Hungary and Scotland without any points. Victory over Hungary could see them guarantee a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stages.

"We have analysed the Hungarians and have a clear idea how we will play. It is about winning the game tomorrow. We saw their first match against Swiss where it was a game of two halves. Hungary deserved more than they got in the end," Nagelsmann said.

"In the qualifiers Hungary were the second-best team when it came to creating or converting chances from set pieces."

"They play a good transition game. They have strikers who are powerful in the air. They play with precise crosses. They are very dangerous."

Germany opened the tournament with a dominate 5-1 win over Scotland.
Germany opened the tournament with a dominate 5-1 win over Scotland.Reuters

Nagelsmann said Hungary's performance would also depend on the way Germany approach the game, just as it was against Scotland.

"After the Scotland game I said it depends on us, how we play. Scotland were impressed in the first 20 minutes with how we were playing. It has to do with how we play."

Mentions
FootballEuroNagelsmann JulianGermanyHungaryScotlandSwitzerland
