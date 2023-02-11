Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer puts friendships aside for Italy clash

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer puts friendships aside for Italy clash

Yann Sommer in action for Switzerland
Yann Sommer in action for SwitzerlandReuters
Goalkeeper Yann Sommer (35) is looking forward to re-acquainting himself with some of his Inter Milan team mates when his Switzerland side take on Italy in the last 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday as contact has ceased since the draw put them on a collision course.

"I have spoken to the lads on a number of occasions over the course of the Euros, but not in the lead-up to the game. We've stopped contacting one another because both sides are focusing on the task at hand," a smiling Sommer told reporters at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Friday.

A 3-1 win over Hungary and successive 1-1 draws with Scotland and Germany set the Swiss up for their last 16 meeting with the Italians, and though they have not beaten Italy since May 1993, some see the Swiss as favourites in the tie.

"We're all focused on making it through to the quarter-finals ... every starting position is different in every major tournament. The opposition changes," Sommer said.

"We're very pleased to play against Italy in the round of 16 tomorrow night, it's a hugely important game for both sides. It's a wonderful stadium and the atmosphere should be great," he added.

Given that Italy have been involved in seven penalty shoot-outs at the Euros, Sommer might find himself the centre of attention if it comes down to spot kicks, and coach Murat Yakin said his side was ready.

"Everyone has taken a penalty in training, we've jotted down some notes but of course, it's not the same thing, taking a penalty on the training ground as opposed to taking one in a match situation with all of the pressure that pertains to that," Yakin told reporters.

Switzerland vs Italy all time head-to-head record
Switzerland vs Italy all time head-to-head recordFlashscore

"To be honest, I don't want to go to penalties. I hope we can win the game prior to that because penalties are a lottery, and we know it's not particularly nice thing to go through. But yes, we have practised that as well. And we hope that if we go to penalties, we can win them as well," he added.

The Swiss coach said there would be some changes to the starting line-up, but that everyone is fit and ready to play.

"There's an excellent mood in the camp. And we have fought really hard to make it this far, and we can't wait to get out there and play against Italy," Yakin said.

