Tickets for Ronaldo's Portugal training session on offer for up to 800 euros

Cristiano Ronaldo in training with his Portugal teammates
Cristiano Ronaldo in training with his Portugal teammatesReuters
Tickets to watch Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (39) train with the national team in an open session on Friday at their Euro 2024 tournament base in Westphalia are on sale for as much as 800 euros.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men's international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches, will be playing in his sixth Euros, having reached the final on his tournament debut in 2004 and winning the competition in 2016.

He has played in Saudi Arabia since his move there in 2023.

The 6,000 free tickets for Friday's training session were snapped up in a few minutes when they went on sale and some are now being offered in small adds for hundreds of euros.

There were several tickets offered for 400 euros while others were on sale for 800 euros on the German kleinanzeigen small adds website.

Portugal play the Czech Republic in their opening Group F match on June 18th before facing Turkey and Georgia.

