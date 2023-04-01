Europa League roundup: Gravenberch and Jota earn Liverpool win over Royale Union SG

The Mac Allister brothers came head to head as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise left Anfield empty-handed following a Liverpool victory in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) group stage. The Reds have now lost just once in 16 meetings with Belgian sides (W13, D2).

After a week dominated by VAR discussion, Liverpool were hoping to shift the focus back onto the pitch as they faced off against Union for the very first time.

The hosts created plenty of openings throughout the first 20 minutes, with Darwin Nunez contriving to miss a simple tap-in following incisive attacking play from Harvey Elliot and Mohamed Salah. Gustaf Nilsson then had a rare sight at goal from a set-piece delivery at the other end, but the Swede mistimed his free header to let the Reds off the hook.

Seemingly drifting towards a first 0-0 half-time scoreline since April, Liverpool hit their visitors on the counterattack to establish the lead.

Captain for the evening, Trent Alexander-Arnold surged forward from his own half before shooting from distance, causing Anthony Moris to spill the ball at the feet of Ryan Gravenberch, who reacted quickly to net his first goal for the club.

Making just their second-ever group stage appearance in Europe, the Brussels side gave a reasonably satisfying account of themselves in the first half, but they had Moris to thank after he tipped over both Diogo Jota’s header and Gravenberch’s curling effort.

With time almost up, substitute Luis Díaz had the chance to kill the game off, yet the Colombian could only find the far post as Union hope remained alive.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for Kevin Mac Allister’s side, as Jota sealed the game with a breakaway goal in stoppage time, keeping Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool top of Group E, having now lost just once in 26 UEL home encounters (W19, D6).

Meanwhile, a maiden trip to England ultimately ends with a first defeat in seven continental away games (W4, D2) for USG.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

