Cupset from Tamworth as the National League side stun League One's Huddersfield Town

Tamworth's Tom Tonks takes a throw in leading to the opening goal

Non-league Tamworth stunned League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town with a 1-0 victory in the first round of the FA Cup on Friday evening.

The National League side, 57 places below their opponents in the English football pyramid, defied expectations with a spirited and committed performance.

A long throw-in from Tom Tonks, which sailed into the net via the hapless Huddersfield keeper Chris Maxwell, proved to be the decisive moment of the match just before half-time.

Despite Huddersfield's superior divisional position, Tamworth matched their opponents in both intensity and quality.

Tamworth keeper Jas Singh was instrumental, making a series of crucial saves, including a breathtaking close-range block from Tom Iorpenda.

The home side, backed by a passionate crowd at The Lamb Ground, controlled the game for large parts of the second half.

They weathered a late surge from Huddersfield, with Singh making another crucial save to deny Matty Pearson.

Tamworth boss Andy Peaks was simply happy "not to be embarrassed on television."

"I was never content until it was finished but I thought we managed the game really well," Peaks said.

"We felt when we got the ball we had to keep it but it was more about keeping a good shape and not rushing things.

"I just wanted to be competitive and not be embarrassed on national television."

"We deserved to get beaten," Huddersfield boss Michael Duff told the BBC after the defeat.

"I picked a strong team, prepared properly, warned the players.

"We started the game on the back foot, invited them on, invited the crowd into it and it's hard to wrest it back.

"We gave away a poor goal, it's a long throw but we were nowhere near good enough."

The FA Cup first round action continues on Saturday.