Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier Division
  4. Duff's Shelbourne beat the odds to win first League of Ireland title in 18 years

Duff's Shelbourne beat the odds to win first League of Ireland title in 18 years

Reuters
Damien Duff leads Shelbourne to unlikely League of Ireland title, their first in 18 years.
Damien Duff leads Shelbourne to unlikely League of Ireland title, their first in 18 years.James Chance/Getty Image
Former Ireland and Chelsea winger Damien Duff led Shelbourne from his native Dublin to their first League of Ireland title in 18 years on Friday, describing the thrilling finale to a dramatic season it as the "pinnacle" of his decorated career.

In a race where five of the 10 teams were in contention just two weeks ago, Shamrock Rovers looked like winning a fifth successive title on goal difference when they led their final game and Shelbourne were being held by third-placed Derry City.

However, former Manchester United's academy player Harry Wood tapped in a deflected free kick on 84 minutes to give Shels a 1-0 victory and decide a rollercoaster season that their manager said topped his two English Premier League winner's medals.

"I've openly said over the last few weeks that it would be the pinnacle of my professional career and it absolutely wipes the floor with it," said Duff, who won 100 caps for Ireland and scored in the 2002 World Cup.

"Irish football is in my blood."

The title race has been a boon for a competition that has long lived in the shadow of the English Premier League, which most Irish soccer fans follow far more closely and other major sports rugby and Gaelic games, which draw far bigger crowds.

Duff's star power and entertaining media interviews have added to draw this year. Both of the decisive final day games were shown live simultaneously by national broadcaster RTE.

It also represented a big turnaround for Shelbourne. One of the league's storied team, they dominated Irish football in the early 2000s before falling on hard times and were only prompted to the top division just before Duff took charge in 2021.

Ranked as 25/1 outsiders at the start of the season, they led almost from start to finish before surviving a late wobble to capture their 14th league title.

"There have been some dark times for Shelbourne football club, dark, dark times so I'm so, so happy for them," Duff told RTE.

"If you put your mind to anything, and you work hard and dedicate your life to it, you can do anything you want and that's what my players have done."

Mentions
FootballDamien DuffIrelandShelbourneDerry CityShamrock RoversPremier Division
Related Articles
Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland
England interim boss Carsley takes confidence from win over Ireland after doubting himself
England interim boss Lee Carsley 'respects' divided opinions over anthem
Show more
Football
Injury-plagued Girona will return to best when more players become fit, believes Michel
Former Manchester United manager Ten Hag thanks fans after sacking
Late Fofana strike rescues point for Lyon at high-flying Lille in Ligue 1
Guridi goal the difference as Alaves snap losing streak with Mallorca win
Nubel stars as Stuttgart hold on for draw at wasteful Bayer Leverkusen
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
In-form Aston Villa are underdogs against Tottenham, says manager Emery
Ligue 1 title contenders Monaco stunned at home by resurgent Angers
Legendary striker Dwight Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago manager
Most Read
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Conte 'so happy' with his players as high-flying Napoli prepare to host Atalanta
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings