Denied by a 'toenail', Coventry boss Robins proud despite agonising FA Cup defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Denied by a 'toenail', Coventry boss Robins proud despite agonising FA Cup defeat
Denied by a 'toenail', Coventry boss Robins proud despite agonising FA Cup defeat
Jay Da Silva and manager Mark Robins look dejected after losing the penalty shootout
Jay Da Silva and manager Mark Robins look dejected after losing the penalty shootout
Reuters
The width of a toenail cost Coventry City a place in the FA Cup final after a remarkable comeback against Manchester United on Sunday but manager Mark Robins said he was proud of his players after losing a penalty shootout.

Robins, who won the Cup as player with United in 1990, watched his side battle back from 3-0 down after 71 minutes with goals from Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare and a Haji Wright penalty deep into stoppage time.

Second-tier Coventry were the better side in extra time and thought they had pulled off a remarkable win against the 12-time champions when Victor Torp scored from close range 20 seconds from the end of extra time.

The joy of the 36,000 travelling Coventry fans turned to tears though as Torp's goal was disallowed by VAR with Wright adjudged to have been centimetres offside before playing the ball across the face of goal.

United then won 4-2 on penalties to deny Coventry a second FA Cup final, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in 1987, and prevent them from becoming the first team from outside the Premier League to reach the final since Cardiff City in 2008.

Despite the outcome it felt like a moral victory for Coventry who were magnificent after a poor first hour.

"Bitterly disappointed, but I'm proud as well," said Robins whose goal in an FA Cup third round for United against Nottingham Forest in 1990 is said to have saved then manager Alex Ferguson's job and paved the way for a glittering era.

"Someone said to me I don't think any team have been as close to a final without getting there.

"We deserved to go through, we were 20 seconds away and a toenail offside, it's ridiculous."

Robins said Simms' goal gave his side belief after struggling to make any impact before that.

"We thought it might be a consolation and then the second loops in and it gives us a lifeline. Your tails are up then. Haji sticks a penalty away and all to play for," he said.

"They hit the bar, we hit the bar. Another goal with 20 seconds to go. It took an age. The fourth official said there was nothing wrong with it (initially). A toenail offside."

Mentions
FootballFA CupTorp VictorSimms EllisCoventryManchester UnitedTottenhamNottinghamCardiff
Related Articles
Man Utd survive huge Coventry scare to progress to FA Cup final after penalties
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
EFL denies it agreed to scrap FA Cup replays and calls for FA to rethink position
Show more
Football
Klopp backs 'massive quality' in Liverpool squad to launch title fight
Late Bellingham goal delivers Clasico victory to take Real Madrid closer to title
Football Tracker: Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid win Clasico, PSG thrash Lyon
Updated
Ramos brace helps PSG thrash sorry Lyon in Ligue 1 despite resting star man Mbappe
Atalanta complete memorable week with victory over Monza in Serie A
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final
Alaves stun weary Atletico to shoot away from LaLiga relegation scrap
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits refereeing errors hard to take after Everton defeat
Liverpool beat Fulham to draw level on points with leaders Arsenal
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid win Clasico, PSG thrash Lyon
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings