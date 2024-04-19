Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset

Coventry's Ellis Simms and Haji Wright could cause Manchester United some problems in the FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United are expected to be big favourites to take down Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final, but they should not misjudge the task at hand.

All eyes will be on United to 'get the job done' so to speak against the Championship side, so the pressure will be on them to ensure they are not on the receiving end of an upset.

The tie has also been magnified by Erik ten Hag's team heading to Wembley in stuttering form, which has upped its importance given the prospect of European football next season is slipping further away.

Since their extra-time quarter-final heroics over Liverpool last month, United have toiled in the Premier League and approach the match winless in their last four games.

That in turn will take the burden away from Coventry, who will be relishing the occasion under manager and ex-United player Mark Robins.

Robins' playing career started with the Red Devils and is highlighted by him scoring the winner in the 1990 FA Cup third round against Nottingham Forest, which many claim saved Sir Alex Ferguson from the sack.

The 54-year-old swatted away all criticism of his former side in the lead-up to Sunday's clash, labelling United "the biggest club in the world" while highlighting the damage they could deal Coventry.

But the inverse can also be said despite the gap between both teams.

Coventry will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium Profimedia

Big spaces

Much has already been said about United's chaotic style of play which does bring them goals, but leaves them equally vulnerable heading the other way.

The almost over-zealous approach has often left gaping gaps between the forward line and midfield which has been an open invitation for teams to transition, or counter-attack.

That invitation has been accepted by plenty of teams recently who have fired shots at will against United and that is something that will provide some encouragement to Coventry.

United have conceded 575 shots in the Premier League this season which is on a level par with relegation-bound Sheffield United, while Luton are the worst with 580 against.

Ten Hag's men are unlikely to deviate from their fast-forward approach too much at Wembley as they will want to overpower Coventry, but they still need to be aware of the risks that come with it.

The Sky Blues are unlikely to be timid in their strategy with Robins challenging his side to play without fear in the capital.

They did just that to get to this point, with Coventry's fearlessness and resilience on full display when they responded to falling behind late at Wolves to stun them in stoppage time.

Coventry's threats

Coventry have a handful of names that can threaten United with Ben Sheaf the man they will look in the direction of to drive the play in midfield.

If the spaces on the big Wembley turf do pop up, the Arsenal academy graduate will be the one to pick up the pieces and kick-start the attack and find their more lively dangermen.

Those would be Haji Wright and Milan van Ewijk, who both have the ability to stretch United from out wide.

American Wright has 15 Championship goals this term and he netted Coventry's winner against Wolves while nippy right-back Van Ewijk has often been deployed further forward.

This is all before Ellis Simms is mentioned, with the former Everton man the focal point of Coventry's system.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in English football in 2024, scoring 15 goals since the turn of the year including two at Wolves.

Simms struggled make a name for himself during his time in the Premier League with Everton and the prospect of testing his mettle against 12-time FA Cup winners United will no doubt be a huge motivation.

And the added narrative of Simms being a boyhood Manchester City fan will only ramp up the occasion for him even more.

