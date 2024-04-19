EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says after criticism

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says after criticism
EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says after criticism
Updated
The FA Cup was won by Manchester City last season
The FA Cup was won by Manchester City last season
Reuters
English Football League (EFL) representatives agreed in meetings that FA Cup replays should be scrapped from next season, the English FA said on Friday in the face of criticism from several lower-league clubs for ditching the revenue-generating matches.

English soccer's governing body announced the move on Thursday as part of a six-year agreement with the top-flight Premier League to strengthen the domestic Cup competition.

"We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024-25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year," the FA said in a statement.

"Removing Emirates FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue."

The statement comes in the wake of multiple lower-league clubs criticising the move, which denies smaller clubs drawn at home to top-tier opposition the chance to earn revenue through money-spinning replays away.

"It does kick everyone in the teeth below (the top flight). There’s nothing we can do about it, apart from voice our concerns," Mark Robins (54), manager of Championship side Coventry City, said ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United.

United manager Erik ten Hag (54) called the change "very sad for the British football culture," before adding that it was inevitable.

"It's due to the overload in the schedule and that's dictated by FIFA and UEFA," he said.

"You see there is so much overload on the players, we talk about this issue so often. And it has to stop... for top players, this is a measure that can make some space in the schedule."

League Two side Bradford City said in a statement that they understood "this decision was taken without any consultation with the EFL or its clubs, nor those at National League or grassroots level."

The FA said the new calendar was approved by the Professional Game Board, which has representatives from both the Premier League and the EFL, then by the FA Board where the National League and grassroots game was represented as well.

League One's Blackpool condemned the decision, adding that the club first became aware of the change after Thursday's announcement.

Leyton Orient CEO Mark Devlin called the move "potentially very damaging" for the English pyramid, adding their FA Cup replay at Arsenal in 2011 had accounted for 30 percent of the club's annual turnover.

"We have seen first-hand exactly how beneficial FA Cup replays can be," he said.

Several lower league clubs including AFC Wimbledon, Wigan Athletic, Notts County and Cambridge United issued statements expressing their disappointment, while Bristol Rovers called for the FA to "suspend their decision".

The scrapping of replays has also attracted political attention with the UK Prime Minister's deputy spokesperson saying the FA and the Premier League should explain their decision and "why it is in the interest of fans."

British opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer said replays were part of the tradition of the FA Cup and "a real revenue raiser" for smaller clubs.

"Small clubs are really struggling financially, they need that revenue, they deserve that revenue," he was quoted as saying by the BBC. "If they’ve gone far enough to get a replay they should have their replay."

The FA said it understood the concerns that had been expressed since the decision was announced.

"We will be sharing more details with clubs very shortly to explain the additional revenue opportunities in the early rounds," the FA added.

Mentions
FootballPeterboroughFA CupManchester UnitedCoventryArsenalBlackpoolBradford CityLeyton OrientCambridge UtdWiganAFC WimbledonBristol Rovers
Related Articles
Chelsea's 'Cold Palmer' heating up ahead of Man City reunion in FA Cup
Walker says Man City must use Champions League pain to fuel FA Cup and league title chases
FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
Show more
Football
Vitesse's 35-year Eredivisie streak ends after 18-point deduction
EFL denies it agreed to scrap FA Cup replays and calls for FA to rethink position
Football Tracker: Juventus and Athletic Bilbao in action before pivotal weekend
Man City boss Guardiola admits Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semi due to muscle injury
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be ready for any situation in Premier League title race
EXCLUSIVE: Tintin Marquez on how he led Qatar to the Asian Cup title in two months
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Fantasy Premier League: Who to pick from Liverpool and Arsenal as double gameweeks loom?
Blow for Everton as defender Nathan Patterson out for the season
Coventry boss Mark Robins says troubled Manchester United still world's biggest club
Most Read
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings