FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
The FA Cup trophy
The FA Cup trophy
Reuters
FA Cup replays will be scrapped from the first round next season as part of a six-year agreement with the Premier League to strengthen the domestic competition, the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday.

The FA added that all FA Cup rounds will be played on weekends from next term, with the fourth and fifth rounds, plus quarter-finals, to be held exclusive of Premier League matches.

"From the first round proper, the competition will be played without replays," the FA said.

"The current format, which has no replays from the fifth round onwards, has been extended throughout the 'Competition Proper' in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions.

"The FA Cup final will now take place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, on an exclusive Saturday with no Premier League fixtures taking place on the same day."

The mid-season break was also removed from the calendar, in order to allow the Premier League to start in mid-August and provide a longer close-season break.

The gradual removal of replays from the later FA Cup rounds was criticised, with some commentators saying it is another erosion of the importance of the world's oldest domestic club competition.

In the past, smaller clubs drawn at home to top-tier opposition in the FA Cup have enjoyed financial windfalls from securing replays.

"This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar," Mark Bullingham, CEO of England's FA, said in a statement.

"The new schedule ensures the magic of the cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game."

As part of the agreement, the Premier League will increase the funding it provides to the English football pyramid, giving an additional 33 million pounds ($41.15 million) towards developing the grassroots game.

The Premier League already provides 100 million pounds in funding to teams in lower leagues.

"This (investment) will improve facilities for communities and lower league clubs across the country, through the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

This season's FA Cup semi-finals will take place on the weekend, with holders Manchester City facing Chelsea on Saturday and Coventry City taking on Manchester United on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballFA Cup
Related Articles
Dalot says Man Utd must 'take responsibility' for errors if they're to win FA Cup
Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal
Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to use 'spicy' Liverpool win to fuel late surge
Show more
Football
Complacency not to blame for end of Al Hilal's record winning run, says coach Jesus
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest
Gor Mahia vs Leopards: Who will take the bragging rights in Kenya's Mashemeji derby?
Silva penalty save down to pure luck, says Real Madrid keeper Lunin
Guardiola has no regrets after Manchester City's shootout loss to 'incredible' Real Madrid
Departing Bayern coach Tuchel feels great relief after win over Arsenal
Harry Kane toasts 'fight and grind' as Bayern Munich wear Arsenal down
Most Read
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings