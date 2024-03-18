Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to use 'spicy' Liverpool win to fuel late surge

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to use 'spicy' Liverpool win to fuel late surge
Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to use 'spicy' Liverpool win to fuel late surge
Bruno Fernandes wants his Manchester United team-mates to retain their focus in the Premier League
Bruno Fernandes wants his Manchester United team-mates to retain their focus in the Premier League
AFP
Bruno Fernandes (29) has urged Manchester United to use the "spicy" FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool as fuel for a late surge in their troubled season.

Erik ten Hag's side came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to beat bitter rivals Liverpool 4-3 after extra-time at raucous Old Trafford on Sunday.

Amad Diallo's last-gasp winner eased the pressure on under-fire boss Ten Hag and kept United in contention to salvage silverware from their rocky campaign.

"The game got a little bit spicy, a little more special because it's an FA Cup game and if you lose, you're out," United captain Fernandes said.

"We know the rivalry between fans, we know how United fans wanted us to win the game to give us something to celebrate because it's not been great for us."

United will face Championship club Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley in April.

Before then, Fernandes wants his team-mates to take the momentum from the victory over Liverpool and turn it into a sustained winning streak.

After Ten Hag began his United reign with defeats against Brighton and Brentford last season, it was a victory against Liverpool in the Premier League that kick-started a largely successful debut campaign for the Dutch coach.

United won the League Cup to end a six-year trophy drought, reached the FA Cup final and clinched a third-placed league finish.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes hopes Sunday's result can be the turning point as they look to snatch a place in next season's Champions League.

"We've talked about turnarounds but have never done the next step. I think we have to understand the FA Cup is a thing and the Premier League is another one," he said.

"In the league now, we have 10 matches to go and we don't depend on ourselves but as we saw Tottenham losing points to Fulham, Villa losing points to West Ham.

"But our main goal is to not lose points to Brentford away (after the international break). We need to put our effort into winning that game."

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott believes Liverpool's challenge to win the Premier League and Europa League will benefit from the extra rest afforded by their FA Cup exit.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted it was the first time he had seen his players struggle physically as they played their 46th game of a hectic season.

And Reds midfielder Elliott, who scored in the loss at Old Trafford, said: "Now we can focus on other things, it frees up a few weeks for us.

"Not as many games any more so the lads can be fresh and we can recover properly and focus on the rest of the season."

The defeat was only Liverpool's third in domestic competitions this season and Elliott doesn't expect it to wreck the League Cup winners' treble bid.

"Our confidence is always there, it isn't going to affect us at all," he said.

Mentions
FootballFA CupFernandes BrunoElliott HarveyManchester UnitedLiverpool
Related Articles
The Regista: Fernandes in defence and Dalot inverted - Ten Hag rewarded for innovation
Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Manchester United turning point
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
Show more
Football
Injured Antoine Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies
EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei opens up on Ghana call-up and the prospect of facing Mbappe
Lazio appoint Igor Tudor as manager following resignation of Maurizio Sarri
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Arsenal defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury while Bremer called up
Swedish midfielder Kristoffer Olsson in rehab after brain illness
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Updated
Weekend Highlights: A miraculous goal, Klopp's anger & the fall of Atletico's fortress
Inter's Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid claims of racist remarks
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz crushes Daniil Medvedev in second set to retain Indian Wells title
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Football Tracker: PSG, Barcelona & Manchester United go into the break on a high
Barcelona cruise to victory against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered affair

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings