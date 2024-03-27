Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal

When Tribalfootball.com last spoke to Wes Brown (44), the Old Trafford legend was hopeful of a strong performance against Liverpool in the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final. It's fair to say he got just that.

"Yeah, it was a good day," he says with a chuckle when discussing the fact his wish came true in one of the most thrilling games played all season.

"I had a chat with my friends and we were all agreeing it's probably one of the best cup games we've had at Old Trafford. With the whole experience, the ups and downs, the emotions - we've actually put it in the top three of cup games we've seen at Old Trafford.

"The noise, then all of a sudden the silence and you can just hear the Liverpool supporters. Then it was the other way around and you could only hear us. It was a great, great game to be at," says Brown, who was once again impressed by Diogo Dalot.

"I think he's just got better and better all season. He's reached an age now where his confidence is really high. He's happy with how he's playing. He's expressing himself and that's always a big moment. When things go well in your career, the boost and confidence you can get from that is immense."

Brown admitted that not many full-backs in the club's history could pass the ball as effortlessly as the Portuguese player.

"Well, definitely not me and definitely not Gaz (Gary Neville)," he joked.

United's current manager, Erik ten Hag, has faced constant criticism this season, but this has been unfair at times according to Brown.

"We've had disappointing games. We've had games where, if we'd have won them, we'd be really pushing now for that fourth place. But I think in general, the fans are very happy with Erik. We know it's going to be tough," he said.

"Considering the ups and downs we've had and where we are and the cups we're still in, it's OK. We're doing well. Obviously, we want to be doing better in the league in general.

"But with the sort of performances we've had, some very good, some very bad this season, to still be where we are, is credit to him."

Man United's recent form Flashscore

Addressing other areas of the squad at United, Brown believes Jonny Evans should be rewarded with a new contract for next season.

"Jonny understood he came in as back-up and to maybe play a few times. But we've had such a nightmare of injuries this season at the back he's been forced to play more than he should. He wouldn't have expected to play game after game and he's really come into his own," Brown explained.

"We know he's got the experience, and he is obviously not going to play every single week, as he's a bit older now and we all know what it's like on the body, physically. But brain-wise and positioning, can he get us through a game? 100% he can."