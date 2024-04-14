Dalot says Man Utd must 'take responsibility' for errors if they're to win FA Cup

Dalot says Man Utd must 'take responsibility' for errors if they're to win FA Cup
Diogo Dalot says Manchester United must "take responsibility" for their defensive frailties
Manchester United cannot afford the errors they have made in their recent Premier League fixtures if they want to win the FA Cup, defender Diogo Dalot said after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

United, who take on Coventry City on April 21st in the FA Cup semi-finals, have been winless in their last four league games and slipped to seventh place on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes equalised twice to salvage an unconvincing 2-2 draw after goals by Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert had put Bournemouth in front.

United were again guilty of allowing opponents far too many attempts at goal, Bournemouth having 20 to United's eight. Erik Ten Hag's side have scored 47 goals this season, the lowest among the top 10 teams in the standings, and conceded 48.

"It's something we have to improve because it's been nowhere near good enough for the level of this club," Dalot told reporters on Saturday when asked about United allowing opponents so many attempts on goal.

"We need to take responsibility for it, we cannot hide from it. The standards are always high at this club."

"We have to be accountable for these types of mistakes that we are making as a team that we cannot if we want to fight for the big trophies. We have a huge opportunity to be in the FA Cup final"

United have picked up 50 points from 32 league games and trail sixth-placed Newcastle United on goal difference. They take on Coventry at Wembley on April 21st and host Sheffield United in the league three days later.

FootballFA CupPremier LeagueDalot DiogoManchester UnitedBournemouth
