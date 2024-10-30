Hisense announced as the first sponsor of controversial 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently announced Inter Miami will get the Club World Cup underway on 15th July

Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense deepened its relationship with FIFA on Wednesday as it became the first official sponsor of the 2025 Club World Cup.

The expanded tournament in the United States has come under fire for the extra workload it will place on players and football's governing body is yet to announce any broadcast deals.

The last edition of the Club World Cup featured seven teams but the new version will be considerably bigger with 32 sides including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

FIFA said in a statement that the tie-up with Hisense "paves the way for further sponsorship deals for FIFA's new flagship club competition to be announced in the coming weeks".

Speaking in Shanghai, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "Hisense's commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionise club football."

Hisense became a sponsor of the World Cup ahead of the tournament in 2018 in Russia.

Infantino recently announced that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will kick off the club competition at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, on 15th June.

The participation of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is a much-needed boost to the profile of the new-look tournament.

FIFA hopes the competition will capture the imagination of global television audiences as well as fans in the United States ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

FIFA plan to hold the expanded tournament every four years.