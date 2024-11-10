Alvarez the hero as Atletico Madrid claim narrow win over Mallorca to move up to third

In the clash of the league's meanest defences, it was a solitary Julian Alvarez second-half goal which separated the sides at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix as Atletico Madrid defeated Mallorca 1-0.

If there was ever a performance to epitomise Diego Simeone’s tactical mastery, it was their 2-1 UEFA Champions League away victory over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. Despite fielding 22 shots and registering just 29% possession, Los Colchoneros prevailed, and Simeone will have been hoping the victory would be the catalyst for their so far uninspiring season.

As it turned out, there wasn’t much to talk about at either end during a cat-and-mouse first half, with a wayward Alvarez the best either side could muster.

With four of the last five clashes between the sides being decided by a solitary goal in typically tight affairs, it was a case of who would blink first.

It ultimately took a true moment of magic to break the deadlock, which duly arrived on the hour mark via Alvarez. It was the quick wit of goalkeeper Jan Oblak that set Giuliano Simeone away following a corner at the other end, and he showed blistering pace to retrieve the ball before cutting back for his compatriot to roll home for his fourth in the league this campaign.

Still clearly unhappy with his side's performance, Simeone made a quadruple substitution one minute later, with both goalscorer and provider replaced. The added energy provided the impetus to see the game out, with Pirates forward Vedat Muqiri limited to two tame efforts late on.

It was a much-needed win for Atléti who move to within seven points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, Mallorca are now without victory in their last three, and they will look to break that duck against Las Palmas after the international break.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

