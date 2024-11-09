Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Simeone expects Atletico side to build on momentum after last-gasp PSG win

Simeone expects Atletico side to build on momentum after last-gasp PSG win

Reuters
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates scoring their second goal with teammatesReuters/Christian Hartmann
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone expects his side to take confidence from their last-gasp 2-1 Champions League win at Paris St Germain when they travel to face Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday.

After a tough October in which Atletico secured one victory in five matches in all competitions, including consecutive Champions League losses, they have won their last three games.

"The hardest thing in football is to maintain consistency and we did it winning a Copa del Rey match at Vic, in LaLiga against Las Palmas and at PSG on Wednesday. We are working on that and I hope we can build up momentum," Simeone told a press conference on Saturday.

"We're going to face an opponent who plays very well, who are brave, who have a lot of tools, who are very strong at home and we'll try to take the game where I think we have to take it.

Simeone said criticism of his side's defensive approach did not bother him.

"We can't always perform at the highest level like we want, we hope to do so, but sometimes we can't respond to what we demand of ourselves," he added.

"There is an overall idea that the team competes as a unit. Against PSG it was defending with a lower block and the most important thing is that the team feels identified with what we do.

"To represent Atletico, to wear this shirt is a great motivation, no matter who you play against. I don't move from that line.

"Mallorca are a brave team, they have good aerial play, they know how to counter-attack. They are doing well in LaLiga. They concede few goals, it will be a difficult match."

Atletico are third in the LaLiga standings on 23 points, one behind Real Madrid and 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona. Mallorca are eighth on 18 points.

Check out the full match preview for Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridMallorca
Related Articles
The key numbers from all nine of Wednesday's matches in the Champions League
Simeone praises son Giuliano's improvement after scoring first goal for Atletico Madrid
Simeone nets first Atleti goal as Rojiblancos ease past Las Palmas in LaLiga
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: 'Bad boy' Arnautovic still remains player to fear as reputation improves
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head
Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati
Guardiola hopes Manchester City can 'clear heads' and come back stronger after break
Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win
Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings