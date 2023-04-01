Antoine Griezmann becomes Atletico Madrid's all-time top goalscorer

Antoine Griezmann scored in the 37th minute to make history for Atletico
Antoine Griezmann (32) became Atletico Madrid's all-time top goalscorer with 174 goals after netting against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The French forward turned well and drove a low effort into the far corner to pull Atletico level at 2-2 in the first half of a pulsating derby clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Griezmann hit a brace in December against Getafe in La Liga to draw level with the late Luis Aragones as the club's top scorer on 173 strikes.

The striker, whom Atletico bought back from Barcelona in 2022, has played 368 times for the club across two spells, initially arriving from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Griezmann, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, departed for Barcelona in 2019 for 120 million euros but after struggling for form, returned on loan to Atletico in 2021.

Back in the Spanish capital, he found his best level under Diego Simeone once again and Atletico made his return permanent for only 20 million euros.

Griezmann has scored 17 goals in 27 matches this season for Atletico.

