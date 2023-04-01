Last-gasp Getafe snatch a point from 10-man Atletico in six-goal LaLiga thriller

  Last-gasp Getafe snatch a point from 10-man Atletico in six-goal LaLiga thriller
Last-gasp Getafe snatch a point from 10-man Atletico in six-goal LaLiga thriller
Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid missed the chance to make it 18 LaLiga wins in a row at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, with Los Colchoneros throwing away a two-goal lead late on to draw 3-3 with Getafe.

Having won only one of their previous three La Liga outings, a first-half red card to star defender Stefan Savic wouldn’t have been on Simeone’s wish list, but that was the case, with the Serbian sent off for two yellow cards in the space of 23 minutes. The second was for a foolish forearm smash on Getafe winger Jaime Mata.

But despite their numerical disadvantage, the home side would find enough in their tank to go ahead before the break, with the in-form Antoine Griezmann adding to his goals tally.

Left unmarked inside the penalty area, the Frenchman expertly converted Rodrigo Riquelme’s first-time cross to give Atletico a somewhat unlikely lead.

Unlike the first half, which only burst into life after the red card, the second period began in frantic fashion, with Getafe finding an early equaliser.

Looping a header into the top corner of the goal, Borja Mayoral’s quick thinking was able to catch Jan Oblak out, with the usually-reliable Atletico goalkeeper having strayed off his line.

Parity lasted just 16 minutes for the visitors though, Marcos Llorente this time turning provider for substitute Alvaro Morata, whose downwards header left Getafe shot-stopper David Soria with little chance of making a save.

Things got even better for Atletico moments later when a lapse of concentration from Damian Suarez saw the Getafe defender drag down Mario Hermoso inside the penalty area, and while the decision wasn’t originally given by the referee, a VAR check soon saw to that.

Just like he did in the first half, Griezmann found the back of the net, powering a well-struck penalty beyond Soria.

But in unconventional Atletico style, a defensive collapse would provide Getafe with a route back into the game.

Cutting the deficit through Oscar Rodriguez, with the substitute netting a drilled effort from inside the penalty area, the away side were handed the chance to steal a point in added time via the spot.

Going to ground inside the box, the ball was adjudged to have struck Riquelme’s hand, with Mayoral calmly converting from 12 yards.

Much like the last time they visited the Metropolitano, Getafe leave with something to show for their efforts, ending Atletico’s 17-match winning streak in the process.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

Other LaLiga results:

In the other late game in LaLiga, Sevilla sealed a thumping 3-0 win away at Granada in their first match under new boss Quique Sanchez Flores. That’s a new-manager bounce for you!

Earlier, Valencia beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

