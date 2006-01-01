Atletico Madrid hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions

Atletico Madrid fans in the stands as play is stopped due to crowd trouble against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid will play their next three home matches with partial stadium closures after the match against Real Madrid was suspended due to items thrown onto the pitch, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said on Wednesday.

The LaLiga derby between Atletico and Real Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday was temporarily suspended late in the match due to fans hurling objects onto the pitch after defender Eder Militao scored the opener for the visitors.

The referee suspended the match after Atletico ultras threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who notified the referee. Following a delay of over 20 minutes, the players returned to the pitch.

Atletico will also have to pay a 45,000 euro fine in addition to the closure of the section of the south stands where the ultras are usually located.

Spain's Sports minister Pilar Alegria warned on Tuesday that there would be severe sanctions for those responsible.

The match ended 1-1 after a late equaliser from Angel Correa.