Atletico Madrid wrap up LaLiga season with away win over Real Sociedad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Atletico Madrid wrap up LaLiga season with away win over Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid wrap up LaLiga season with away win over Real Sociedad

Samuel Lino celebrates after opening the scoring for Atletico
Samuel Lino celebrates after opening the scoring for AtleticoProfimedia
Atletico Madrid registered their first hat-trick of away victories in LaLiga since October 2022 following a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, ending their league campaign with a fifth win in six.

Unbeaten in their previous three away meetings with La Real, Atletico needed only nine minutes to open the scoring on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon at the Reale Arena as Marcos Llorente’s delicious delivery across the danger zone put the ball on a plate for Samuel Lino to fire past Alex Remiro.

Lino should have doubled the away side’s lead not long after, but the unmarked Brazilian baller disappointingly directed his effort from deep inside the area, the wrong side of the post.

In terms of Sociedad’s best chance of the opening half hour, that fell to Sheraldo Becker, but the striker could only plant his header wide of the mark, with Antoine Griezmann potentially putting off the Dutchman by expertly guarding the back post.

Despite an increased presence in and around Atletico’s box, La Real forcibly returned to the dressing room empty-handed, as Lino’s goal remained the difference maker at half-time.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Beaten only once across their previous five home matches, a determined Sociedad side saw the first sight of goal shortly after the hour-mark - after a period of inactivity following the restart - as Takefusa Kubo forced a smart stop from Jan Oblak.

The Japanese superstar’s effort seemed to reignite the game back into action, as less than 60 seconds later, Atletico wing-back Llorente saw his strike sensationally saved by Remiro.

Angel Correa then had the ball in the back of the net shortly before being substituted. However, the Argentine took his place on the bench with a look of disappointment on his face after being adjudged to have strayed a matter of millimetres beyond the shoulder of the last defender.

Nonetheless, the offside flag had no bearing on the final score as two minutes after substitute Saul Niguez was shown a second yellow card Reinildo Mandava converted Alvaro Morata’s cross from close range to make it 2-0 and seal the victory.

Nevertheless, the 2023/24 campaign could still be considered an underwhelming one, or even a failure, by Atletico manager Diego Simeone - in terms of his impeccable standards - after finishing potentially up to 21 points behind champions and arch-city-rivals Real Madrid, as well as concluding things in their lowest league position since 2019/20.

Meanwhile, UEFA Europa League qualifiers Sociedad still remain without a victory over Los Colchoneros in La Liga since September 2019.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Three talking points to follow on the penultimate weekend of LaLiga
Football Tracker: Leverkusen look to clinch double, Barcelona win women's Champions League
Updated
Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them, says Simeone
Show more
Football
Al Ain crush Yokohama Marinos to win Asian Champions League final on aggregate
Coupe de France final goes ahead despite buses carrying fans attacked & burnt
Updated
Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza
'I don't know': Ten Hag unclear on Manchester United future despite FA Cup win
Guardiola takes blame as Manchester City blow history bid in FA Cup final
Idah the hero as Celtic beat Glasgow rivals Rangers to win Scottish Cup
Young guns fire as Manchester United stun holders City to claim FA Cup
Updated
Wayne Rooney appointed manager at Championship Plymouth Argyle, club confirm
Most Read
Football Tracker: Leverkusen look to clinch double, Barcelona win women's Champions League
Bruno Fernandes urges troubled Manchester United to match his expectations
Manchester United's European hopes hanging by a thread ahead of FA Cup final
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings