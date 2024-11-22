Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona needing to adjust without Yamal, Simeone approaches 700 matches

Barcelona needing to adjust without Yamal, Simeone approaches 700 matches

AFP
Hansi Flick's Barcelona hope to return to winning ways at the weekend at Celta Vigo
Hansi Flick's Barcelona hope to return to winning ways at the weekend at Celta VigoJOSE BRETON / NurPhotoNur / Photo via AFP
Leaders Barcelona have lost two matches this season in La Liga, both without teenage starlet Lamine Yamal starting, and the winger will also be missing for Saturday's match at Celta Vigo.

Hansi Flick's side have struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of their attacking gameplan.

With Yamal set to miss the trip to Galicia because of an ankle problem, the German coach needs a plan B.

Yamal was rested for Barcelona's visit to face Osasuna in September, with the Catalans losing 4-2. Appearing as a substitute with Barcelona trailing, Yamal scored a superb late goal to remind Flick of his importance to the team.

Since then, he started every match for Barcelona until injury kept him out of the team that lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad before the international break.

Flick put Raphinha on the left wing and used Fermin Lopez out of position on the right and his team failed to create many chances in San Sebastian, despite having scored 40 goals in the 12 league games preceeding.

"Of course, a player with the quality Lamine has, every team (would) miss it," admitted Flick after the defeat.

"In the last third, we weren't making the right decisions."

With Dani Olmo seemingly fit again after injury, the playmaker can add more quality in the final third for Barcelona and supply striker Robert Lewandowski with the ammunition he needs to thrive.

The veteran Polish forward is the league's top goalscorer with 14 strikes but also failed to find the net in the games where Yamal did not start.

With the youngster's skill and speed attracting opposition defenders and his creativity crucial in teeing up Lewandowski, their connection has been vital to Barcelona's campaign.

Yamal is also a fine foil for Raphinha when Barcelona counter-attack at pace, with the Brazilian winger - in the form of his career - often racing onto clever passes played by the Spaniard to devastating effect.

With Ferran Torres also out injured, Flick could turn to winger Pau Victor to replace Yamal or use Pablo Torre in attacking midfield with Olmo shifted to the left wing and Raphinha on the right.

Claudio Giraldez's Celta Vigo, 11th, boast former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso in their ranks.

"It's special because we play against the leaders," said Alonso.

"We have shown in previous games against big sides we can compete, but we haven't managed to take a good result."

Celta Vigo came close to upsetting Real Madrid but were beaten 2-1 by the Spanish champions in October.

Barca have only won twice in their last nine visits to Balaidos.

A win for Barcelona could take them nine points clear of Madrid before they visit Leganes on Sunday.

LaLiga fixtures for the upcoming round
LaLiga fixtures for the upcoming roundFlashscore

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid, third, host Alaves while Valencia host Real Betis in their first match since devastating floods hit the region causing loss of life and severe damage on the east coast.

Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid striker Mbappe came under fire before the international break after scoring just one goal in his last seven matches across all competitions. The forward was left out of France's squad and will be hoping to come back refreshed for Madrid's game at Leganes on Sunday.

Key stats

7 - the number of clean sheets kept by Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, the joint-highest tally in the league

80 - Osasuna defender Alejandro Catena has the most clearances in the top flight

700 - Diego Simeone will coach a milestone La Liga match at the helm of Atletico Madrid

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Getafe vs Valladolid (20:00)

Saturday

Valencia vs Real Betis (13:00), Atletico Madrid vs Alaves (15:15), Girona vs Espanyol (17:30), Las Palmas vs Mallorca (17:30), Celta Vigo vs Barcelona (20:00)

Sunday

Osasuna vs Villarreal (13:00), Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano (15:15), Leganes vs Real Madrid (17:30), Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad (20:00)

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaCelta VigoAtl. MadridReal SociedadReal MadridLeganesAth BilbaoDiego SimeoneHansi FlickKylian MbappeLamine Yamal
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Hansi Flick finds no excuses for Barca's poor performance after shock Sociedad defeat
Barcelona coach Flick warns tired Yamal could be rested against Sociedad
Show more
Football
Nottingham Forest's dream start to the season not a surprise to boss Nuno
Who's Missing: Bentancur banned & Van de Ven a doubt for Spurs' trip to Manchester City
UWCL: Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich qualify for quarter-finals after wins
Atletico Madrid ready to launch bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Santos financial director hopes club can bring icon Neymar home
Liverpool boss Arne Slot on brink of matching yet another Premier League record
Five potential players for Pep Guardiola's next era at Manchester City
Manchester City announce two-year extension for manager Pep Guardiola
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Meulensteen on Ronaldo, Wrexham and Littler comparisons
Most Read
Australia's Pat Cummins searching for elusive Test series win against India
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Tennis Tracker: Sinner stars in singles and doubles to lead Italy into Davis Cup semis
Manchester City announce two-year extension for manager Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings