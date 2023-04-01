Barcelona's Alejandro Balde set to miss several months after hamstring injury

Barcelona said on Saturday that defender Alejandro Balde (20) will have surgery on a hamstring injury, with Spanish media reporting he is set to miss four months.

The left-back was taken off injured in the Catalans' 4-2 extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

"Tests show that first team player Alejandro Balde has an injury to the tendon in his right hamstring," said Barcelona in a statement. "In the coming days he will undergo surgery."

Balde, a Spain international, may not return before the end of the season but will be aiming to recover before Euro 2024 which starts on June 14 in Germany.

Barcelona's back-up left-back Marcos Alonso is also injured, but the club can use Joao Cancelo or youngster Hector Fort in the position.

The Spanish champions also said midfielder Sergi Roberto had muscular discomfort.

Roberto is expected to miss Saturday's match against Villarreal and Wednesday's clash with Osasuna in La Liga.

