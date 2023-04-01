Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City
Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City
Ilkay Gundogan with the Champions League trophy having captained Man City to the win earlier this month
Ilkay Gundogan with the Champions League trophy having captained Man City to the win earlier this month
Reuters
Ilkay Gundogan (32) will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

Gundogan will leave City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped City seal several trophies.

Gundogan leaves City having made more than 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals.

His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after the Spanish side's long-serving and trusted midfield general Sergio Busquets (35) left the club at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League while they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Mentions
FootballManchester CityGundogan IlkayBarcelonaGuardiola PepXaviLaLigaFootball transfers
Related Articles
Without Sergio Busquets at the helm who will take his place at Barcelona?
Sergio Busquets announces Barcelona departure at end of season
How much will Man City miss impact of quiet but deadly Ilkay Gundogan?
Show more
Football
The hero in 2019, Megan Rapinoe handed new role in fourth World Cup
Juventus complete permanent signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille
From youth football to World Cup: US teen Alyssa Thompson takes spotlight
Southampton appoint Swansea boss Russell Martin as new manager
Can Christopher Nkunku fix Pochettino's first Chelsea challenge?
Veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan named in US World Cup squad
UEFA ban Roma boss Jose Mourinho for four games for abusing referee Taylor
Arsenal reportedly agree 65 million-pound deal to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz
Risky move pays off for Lionesses' World Cup-bound Beth England
Roma sign defender Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt
Most Read
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Belgium ease past Estonia, Ronaldo saves Portugal
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Ittihad announce Kante signing, Gudogan set for Barcelona
Sadio Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2 in friendly