Club captain Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid after 14-year career

Cesar Suarez, Reuters

Real Madrid have officially announced that Karim Benzema (35) will not remain at the club after this summer. On Tuesday June 6th a farewell tribute will be paid to him in an institutional act at the Ciudad Real Madrid, which will be presided over by Florentino Peez, the president.

Benzema confirmed the move - ratified by Ancelotti on Saturday - when it became known that he had an unanswerable offer from Saudi Arabia - 200 million euros for two years - and that he had passed it on to Real Madrid.

Several days have passed, but the captain has finally taken perhaps the most difficult decision of his sporting career - to leave the Bernabeu to go to a lesser league in exchange for financial reward. A golden retirement for a player who has weighed up his physical condition and the demands of a new campaign as Real Madrid's first-choice striker in order to leave.

Having joined Real in 2009 from Lyon, Benzema became the spearhead of the club's attack and their main goal-scoring threat after Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.

Benzema scored more than 350 goals for Real and had his best season in the 2021-22 campaign when he scored 44 times in all competitions to lead the side to a record-extending 14th European title as well as the LaLiga crown.

He won a record 25 trophies with the club, including five European Cups, four LaLiga titles and three Copas del Rey.

Real Madrid statement

Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player of our club.

Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection to the man who is already one of our greatest legends.

Karim Benzema joined our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and has been a fundamental player in this golden era of our history. During the 14 seasons in which he has defended our shield and our shirt, he has won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 King's Cups and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Karim Benzema is the current UEFA Ballon d'Or and UEFA Player of the Year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO XI and winning the Pichichi Trophy 2022. Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in our history, especially in the Champions League, in which our captain played memorable matches that contributed to Real Madrid winning the 14th European Cup in Paris, being the top scorer of this competition with 15 goals.

Karim Benzema has madeh 647 appearances - fifth in the record list - and is Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer with 353 goals. He is also Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer in both LaLiga and the European Cup. He is also the fourth top scorer in the history of the Champions League and the fourth top scorer in the history of LaLiga.

Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.

The madridistas and all the fans of the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football.

Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we wish him and all his family all the best in this new stage of his life.

Next Tuesday, at 12:00 CET, an institutional act of homage and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Ciudad Real Madrid, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.