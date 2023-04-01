Diego Simeone extends Atletico contract until 2027

Diego Simeone has been with Atletico since 2011
Reuters
Argentine coach Diego Simeone (53) has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

He has led Atletico in a club record 642 games.

Simeone has guided Atletico to eight trophies since his arrival in 2011, two league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup, making him the club's most successful coach.

He also had two spells as a midfielder with the Madrid side, making 167 appearances and scoring 30 goals.

FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridSimeone Diego
