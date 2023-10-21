Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid climbed to second place in LaLiga, defeating 10-man RC Celta de Vigo to extend their winning league run to five games while registering a fifth consecutive H2H victory in the process.

Hoping to deliver the first win of their centenary campaign at the Estadio de Balaido, Celta started positively and almost capitalised on an early César Azpilicueta mistake through Oscar Mingueza’s drive.

At the other end, Samuel Lino threatened for the visitors before an Ivan Villar error changed the complexion of the contest. Trying to make amends for clumsy handling, the Celta goalkeeper scrambled at the feet of Alvaro Morata, taking out the Atleti forward in the box.

Much to his disbelief, Villar was promptly dismissed for his indiscretion, leaving Antoine Griezmann to send replacement goalkeeper Vicente Guaita the wrong way from the spot. Jorgen Strand Larsen ballooned a chance over the bar before the half was out, but it was Atletico who finished the half firmly on top.

Despite being outnumbered, Celta took the game to Atleti after the restart, striking the crossbar when Jonathan Bamba curled an effort from the edge of the box. The away side needed a second goal to stave off the hosts’ advances and with 64 minutes on the clock, they had just that.

Griezmann led a swift transition which saw him carry the ball into a dangerous area, and after looking up to assess his options, the France international caught out Guaita at his near post with a mishit cross. Jan Oblak nearly gifted Celta a route back into the game shortly after, but a calculated team move sealed the points in the 70th minute as Griezmann claimed the match ball with a simple side-footed finish.

Diego Simeone’s side could have added to their lead with a bullet header from Caglar Soyuncu, but the substitute was flagged offside as Atleti cantered to all three points, turning up the pressure on their city rivals at the top of the LaLiga table.

As for Celta, they remain in the relegation zone with a single victory from their opening 10 league games - an unfortunate situation for Rafael Benítez, who will have his work cut out to turn things around in Galicia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid player ratings Flashscore

