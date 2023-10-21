Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo
Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann was in fine form on Saturday night against Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann was in fine form on Saturday night against Celta Vigo
AFP
Atletico Madrid climbed to second place in LaLiga, defeating 10-man RC Celta de Vigo to extend their winning league run to five games while registering a fifth consecutive H2H victory in the process.

Hoping to deliver the first win of their centenary campaign at the Estadio de Balaido, Celta started positively and almost capitalised on an early César Azpilicueta mistake through Oscar Mingueza’s drive. 

At the other end, Samuel Lino threatened for the visitors before an Ivan Villar error changed the complexion of the contest. Trying to make amends for clumsy handling, the Celta goalkeeper scrambled at the feet of Alvaro Morata, taking out the Atleti forward in the box.

Much to his disbelief, Villar was promptly dismissed for his indiscretion, leaving Antoine Griezmann to send replacement goalkeeper Vicente Guaita the wrong way from the spot. Jorgen Strand Larsen ballooned a chance over the bar before the half was out, but it was Atletico who finished the half firmly on top.

Despite being outnumbered, Celta took the game to Atleti after the restart, striking the crossbar when Jonathan Bamba curled an effort from the edge of the box. The away side needed a second goal to stave off the hosts’ advances and with 64 minutes on the clock, they had just that.

Griezmann led a swift transition which saw him carry the ball into a dangerous area, and after looking up to assess his options, the France international caught out Guaita at his near post with a mishit cross. Jan Oblak nearly gifted Celta a route back into the game shortly after, but a calculated team move sealed the points in the 70th minute as Griezmann claimed the match ball with a simple side-footed finish.

Diego Simeone’s side could have added to their lead with a bullet header from Caglar Soyuncu, but the substitute was flagged offside as Atleti cantered to all three points, turning up the pressure on their city rivals at the top of the LaLiga table.

As for Celta, they remain in the relegation zone with a single victory from their opening 10 league games - an unfortunate situation for Rafael Benítez, who will have his work cut out to turn things around in Galicia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridCelta VigoGriezmann Antoine
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo
Updated
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Show more
Football
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea
Dalot stunner evokes memories of Charlton as Manchester United see off Sheffield United
Evann Guessand the hero as Nice sneak past Marseille in tight derby
Lazio lifted by Alberto and Felipe Anderson in Sassuolo victory
Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of Milan's clash with Juventus because of muscle injury
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz withdraw from Gold Cup after hitting out at governing body
Manchester great Sir Bobby Charlton remembered at United's game in Sheffield
Bayern Munish cruise past Mainz as Kane grabs another goal
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro
Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli get back to winning ways against Verona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings