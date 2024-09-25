Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Injuries a worry for Girona manager Michel after draw at Celta Vigo

Injuries a worry for Girona manager Michel after draw at Celta Vigo

Randal Kolo Muani in action with Girona's Oriol Romeu and Donny van de Beek
Randal Kolo Muani in action with Girona's Oriol Romeu and Donny van de BeekREUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Injuries to key players are a worry, Girona manager Michel said on Sunday after his side, who are preparing to host Dutch club Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday, lost Oriol Romeu and Daley Blind in their 1-1 LaLiga draw at Celta Vigo.

Spanish defensive midfielder Romeu picked up a problem 14 minutes into the match at the Estadio de Balaidos, while Dutch defender Blind was substituted in the second half.

Girona, who had never before qualified for Europe's elite top club competition in their 94-year history, secured a place in the Champions League by finishing third in LaLiga last season, just four years after being promoted to the Spanish top flight.

Michel said his team were not used to the busy schedule.

"That's (injuries) the biggest concern I have about the game," he told reporters.

"We don't have experience of playing every three days. If Romeu is out for several weeks in midfield, we will be left with a weak team. We'll see what the tests tell us.

"We are inexperienced and every day we are looking for solutions to the new reality. The players have raised their voices and Girona cannot manage like the big teams.

"We lose two players? Well, that's the way it is. We have to train as little as possible and analyse a lot from the office."

Despite dropping two points against Celta, Michel was pleased with his side's performance. The draw extended Girona's winless streak to four LaLiga matches.

Having gone toe-to-toe with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for much of the last campaign, Girona, who are part-owned by Abu Dhabi's City Football Group, sit 12th in LaLiga on nine points from eight games.

Celta moved to ninth place with 10 points ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

"I'm happy because I have the feeling that my team dominated with the ball," Michel said. "We didn't do badly despite the fact that in the first 15 minutes of the second half they put us under pressure.

"I congratulated the Celta coach because I think it was a good game."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGironaCelta Vigo
Related Articles
Aspas scores late equaliser for Celta Vigo to frustrate struggling Girona in LaLiga
Michel seeks more consistency from Girona after slow start to LaLiga season
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Militao puts Real ahead against Atletico, Strasbourg beat Marseille
Updated
Marseille consigned to first defeat of the season by stunning Strasbourg
Napoli go top of Serie A with comfortable win over Monza
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
Maanum lifts Arsenal to WSL win over Leicester as Spurs salvage draw at Villa
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display
Sevilla score last gasp equaliser against 10-man Athletic Bilbao to earn LaLiga draw
Delap double earns Ipswich entertaining Premier League draw with Aston Villa
Roma produce late comeback to down Venezia and claim second win of season
Most Read
Football Tracker: Militao puts Real ahead against Atletico, Strasbourg beat Marseille
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings