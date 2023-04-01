Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi
Lewandowski could start in the Clasico
Lewandowski could start in the Clasico
Reuters
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez (43) is cautiously optimistic that he will be able to count on his top player, forward Robert Lewandowski (35), for Saturday's Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

After facing serious injury problems in the last few weeks with up to seven players out, Xavi got good news on Friday as Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Pedri participated in Barcelona training before the big game.

Defender Joules Kounde and midfielders Pedri and Sergi Roberto have been ruled out, but Lewandowski, De Jong and Raphinha are ahead of schedule in their recoveries and all signs point to last year's LaLiga top scorer being fit to start against Real.

"I can't reveal the line-up right now, but (Lewandowski) is fine and I'll make my decision tomorrow," Xavi told a press conference.

"It's complicated (to take risks with injured players) and in the end, only those who are 100% will play tomorrow."

Xavi, who had to call up eight academy players for the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, praised the club's young talent for delivering at the highest level.

Barca secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Shakhtar thanks to a brilliant display by 20-year-old Fermin Lopez, who is becoming a regular in the first team alongside teenagers Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu.

"The homegrown players give us something extra. They work hard, they know the importance of tomorrow's game and what it means for our people," Xavi said.

"There are more nerves, more emotions, but you have to control them. You have to be smart but it's hard because the heart pumps faster and the blood boils."

Real lead the LaLiga standings, level with Girona, the surprise packages of the season, on 25 points from 10 games. Barcelona are third on 24 points, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Follow the Clasico on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridLewandowski Robertde Jong FrenkieKounde JulesPedriRaphinha
Related Articles
Injury doubts haunt Barcelona ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid
Barcelona struggle with injuries, Bellingham on fire for Real
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Girona and Spurs look to continue form, Hermoso back with a bang
Updated
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings