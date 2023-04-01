Rampant Rodrygo inspires Real comeback as Madrid sink ten-man Sevilla in LaLiga

Jon Radcliffe

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga, meaning they are now unbeaten in their last nine encounters with the Andalusia-based outfit.

Understandably, much of the discourse following the visitors' 1-0 defeat at Valencia last week has focused on the abhorrent racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior, but that has drawn attention away from Los Blancos’ recent poor away form somewhat.

The loss at the Mestalla was Real’s third consecutive zero-point haul on the road in LaLiga, and they have not been defeated in four successive league matches since 1992.

Ironically, Sevilla were responsible for the final disappointment during that run, and seven triumphs in their last 11 home matches, as well as just one loss in their previous 14 matches at any ground in all competitions, suggested history could repeat itself.

That possibility was further enhanced with less than three minutes on the clock as the hosts broke the deadlock through Rafa Mir, who buried a half-volley into the top corner.

Sevilla took the lead early through Rafa Mir AFP

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men looked comfortable as they looked to build on their advantage, but they were pegged back just before the half-hour mark when Rodrygo’s free-kick beat a poorly set-up wall from 25 yards.

There were opportunities for Sevilla to restore their lead before the interval, with Erik Lamela striking the post before being denied by Thibaut Courtois between the Madrid sticks, but there was nothing to separate the two teams at half-time.

The equaliser was Rodrygo’s fifth goal in his last seven outings in Spain’s top flight and, although he wasted a glorious opening shortly after the interval, he showed all of his skill and composure to put his side in front around the 70-minute mark. As Real broke, the Brazilian had Gonzalo Montiel in knots, turning one way and then the other before calmly slotting beyond Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

They could have extended their lead via 18-year-old substitute Alvaro, but he could only head wide of the post.

Real celebrate their equaliser AFP

In the end, Rodrygo’s brace was enough to clinch the three points, especially with Marcos Acuna receiving his marching orders for a rash challenge on Dani Ceballos and, while Carlo Ancelotti’s charges cannot catch champions Barcelona at the summit, they do at least move four points above city rivals Atletico Madrid, albeit having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Sevilla’s chances of earning European qualification through the league suffer a blow, and their best hope of playing continental football next term is winning the Europa League final against Roma on Wednesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

