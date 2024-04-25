Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections

The Spanish government on Thursday announced the creation of a special committee to oversee the country's football federation (RFEF) until the governing body holds new elections.

The decision was taken "in response to the crisis in the organisation and in defence of the general interest of Spain," the National Sports Council (CSD), which is the government agency responsible for sport, said in a statement.

The move follows months of scandals including a corruption investigation and an unsolicited kiss from former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso at the on-pitch awards ceremony for Spain's women's World Cup success in Sydney.

"The Spanish government has taken this decision in order to correct the serious situation that the RFEF is going through and to allow the organisation to begin a period of regeneration," the CSD said.

"This Commission for Supervision, Normalisation and Representation will be headed by independent persons of recognised prestige."

Spain is trying to turn the page on a series of scandals within the RFEF as it gears up to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

Investigations over a multi-million euro corruption probe during Rubiales' tenure led to other RFEF executives being fired after police raided its headquarters in Madrid last month.

Rocha, who was acting as RFEF stand-in president and hoped to be anointed permanently soon, was placed under investigation by a judge earlier this month after testifying as a witness in court. He was the sole candidate to succeed Rubiales.

Rocha said on April 16 that he had "no knowledge nor, therefore, any responsibility for the facts that are being investigated”.

An apartment belonging to Rubiales was also raided as part of an investigation into the alleged corruption.

Rubiales was banned on October 30 by world soccer's governing body FIFA for three years from all football-related activities following the kiss, which was done allegedly without consent.

The CSD also postponed until Tuesday a decision on whether to take action in relation to disciplinary proceedings opened against Rocha on which the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD)will rule in the coming weeks.

The RFEF said in a statement earlier this month that the TAD case was not related to the corruption probe but rather whether the federation overstepped its duties after Rubiales resigned.

Rocha's office said in a statement earlier this month that the irregularities in TAD's case would be challenged.