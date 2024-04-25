Wrexham to play Bournemouth and Vancouver Whitecaps in US summer tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. League One
  4. Wrexham to play Bournemouth and Vancouver Whitecaps in US summer tour
Wrexham to play Bournemouth and Vancouver Whitecaps in US summer tour
Wrexham spent last summer in the US to much fanfare
Wrexham spent last summer in the US to much fanfareReuters
Wrexham will play Bournemouth and Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps as part of their North American tour in July, the Welsh club said on Thursday after they secured back-to-back promotions earlier this month.

The fan-favourite club co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney earned promotion to League One, the third tier of English soccer, for the first time in 19 years.

The club will play Premier League Bournemouth in Santa Barbara, California, on July 20th and the Whitecaps in Vancouver on July 27th. The club previously announced a fixture against Chelsea that will take place on July 24th at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The "Wrex Coast Tour" comes after a successful trip to the United States last summer, which included a meeting with Chelsea in front of a sold-out crowd in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"Last year’s US Tour was a fantastic experience, and a memorable trip for all the players and staff," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

"It will be a great chance to meet new supporters, while also building for the 2024/25 League One season."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Toby Davis)

Mentions
FootballLeague OneMLSBournemouthVancouver WhitecapsWrexhamChelsea
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds
Hollywood-owned Wrexham win promotion to League One after thrashing Forest Green
Show more
Football
Cristante nets late to give Roma victory over Udinese in rearranged fixture
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Thibaut Courtois to return for Madrid as soon as next week
FIFA signs four year worldwide partnership deal with Saudi Aramco
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal until 2027
Sean Dyche urges caution as Everton eye Premier League revival
Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections
Updated
Virgil van Dijk believes Arne Slot 'philosophy' could be ideal fit for Liverpool
Xavi says Barcelona project behind decision to stay, not money
Female refereeing team to take charge of Serie A game for first time
Most Read
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Could Man City slip up in their remaining Premier League fixtures?
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings