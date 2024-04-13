Hollywood-owned Wrexham win promotion to League One after thrashing Forest Green

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Hollywood-owned Wrexham win promotion to League One after thrashing Forest Green
Hollywood-owned Wrexham win promotion to League One after thrashing Forest Green
Wrexham will play in League One next season
Wrexham will play in League One next season
AFP
A Wrexham side owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds secured their second successive promotion in commanding fashion with a 6-0 thrashing of Forest Green on Saturday.

Victory means the Welsh club will play in League One next season after they ended a 15-year absence from the English Football League in April 2023 by winning the fifth-tier National League.

Since surprisingly buying unheralded Wrexham in 2021, McElhenney and Reynolds's investment has helped lift the team back into the EFL, while bringing global recognition to the club via a Disney television documentary series.

Unlike the rest of their League Two rivals, Wrexham's growing fame in the United States allowed Phil Parkinson's side to go on a pre-season tour of North America which included games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to accounts published last month, Wrexham owe McElhenney and Reynolds £9 million after losing £5 million last year. But finances were the last thing on Wrexham fans' minds as their side thrashed Forest Green.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss's own-goal, as Wrexham hit four before half-time, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott on target in the second half.

Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham's place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green at risk of dropping out of the Football League.

Mentions
FootballBarnett RyanMarriott JackMullin PaulWrexhamForest GreenChelseaManchester United
Related Articles
Wrexham owe Hollywood owners nearly £9million
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Updated
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Show more
Football
Besiktas sack ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos after 36 point gap to leaders Galatasaray
Felix scores overhead kick as Barcelona cement second place in LaLiga
Football Tracker: Bologna held by Monza, Barcelona edge Cadiz in LaLiga
Updated
Qualifying for Europe would be massive, says Newcastle's Gordon after Spurs win
Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's form at crunch time of season
Fernandes helps Manchester United come from behind twice to earn Bournemouth draw
Real Madrid close in on LaLiga title after edging to victory over Mallorca
Nothing to separate Torino and Juventus in forgettable Turin derby
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to miss Arsenal clash, out for 'several weeks'
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Football Tracker: Bologna held by Monza, Barcelona edge Cadiz in LaLiga
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
'I see myself in the Premier League' says Bologna's rising star Lewis Ferguson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings