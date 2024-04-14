Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. League One
  4. Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds greets fans
Reynolds greets fans
Reuters
Wrexham achieving back-to-back promotions has been a thrilling and emotional journey for its Hollywood owners, co-owner Ryan Reynolds said after Saturday's 6-0 win over Forest Green.

The ambitious Welsh side's emphatic victory ensured their promotion to League One for the first time in 19 years, with two matches to spare. Wrexham are second in the League Two standings with 82 points from 44 games.

Actors Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the 159-year-old club in November 2020 but missed out on promotion from the National League in their first full season, before ending a 15-year exile in non-league football in the 2022-23 campaign.

"A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney," Reynolds wrote on social media site X. "Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives."

"Wrexham is indeed magic," Reynolds wrote in another post, adding that the owners were indebted to the club's supporters.

"No Words," McElhenney wrote after the match, posting a picture of Wrexham's leading goal scorer Paul Mullin celebrating with fans.

Mentions
FootballLeague OneWrexhamLeague Two
Related Articles
Hollywood-owned Wrexham win promotion to League One after thrashing Forest Green
Wrexham owe Hollywood owners nearly £9million
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Napoli in early action on a huge day for English and German title races
Updated
Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson improving after suffering blood clots in brain
Dalot says Man Utd must 'take responsibility' for errors if they're to win FA Cup
Besiktas sack ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos following poor run of form
Joao Felix's brilliant overhead kick helps Barcelona keep pressure on Real Madrid
Qualifying for Europe would be massive, says Newcastle's Gordon after Spurs win
Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's form at crunch time of season
Fernandes helps Manchester United come from behind twice to earn Bournemouth draw
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Football Tracker: Napoli in early action on a huge day for English and German title races
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Ruud claims shock win over Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings