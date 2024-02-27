Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. League One
  4. Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC
Reading's Madejski Stadium
Reading's Madejski Stadium
Reuters
English third-tier side Reading have been deducted two more points by an independent disciplinary commission for persistent late payments to the tax office, or HMRC, the club said on Tuesday.

The club was docked one point in August and another three points in September after owner Dai Yongge failed to deposit enough funds to cover its wage bill.

Reading - demoted from the Premier League in 2013 and then from the second-tier Championship last year - are 19th in League One after the latest points deduction, three points above the relegation zone.

League One governing body EFL said Dai had "demonstrated an unwillingness to support the club's current financial commitments" and it urged him to accelerate efforts to sell his majority stake in the club.

The club said Dai had also been fined £100,000 ($127,000) that he must pay within 21 days or risk further penalties.

Mentions
FootballLeague OneReading
Related Articles
Officials 'appalled' after fan chases referee during Port Vale v Portsmouth
Spain eye title in Women's Nations League final against France
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Show more
Football
Dortmund "not too good" in Bundesliga but top four finish remains the goal, says CEO
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Christopher Nkunku out as Mauricio Pochettino faces crucial clash with Leeds
Manchester United will not change approach against Forest, says Ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe on being an original Fergie discovery at Manchester United
Aston Villa's all-English Premier League team still the last 25 years on
Frank Leboeuf slams Todd Boehly after Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat
Most Read
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings