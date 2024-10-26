Schedule taking toll on Girona after Las Palmas loss admits manager Michel

Girona coach Michel (48) acknowledged the impact of the rigorous schedule on key players following his team's disappointing loss at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Last season's third-placed team experienced a 1-0 defeat against struggling Las Palmas, with a first-half goal from Alex Munoz proving decisive. This result left Girona languishing in 13th place in the standings.

With a demanding schedule that includes a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on November 5th, Michel acknowledges that the rigorous timetable is taking its toll, leading him to rest key players.

"I have a lot of faith in all the players, and I believe we competed very well in the first half," Michel said.

"I can't make substitutions due to the lack of available players. That’s the main issue."

The coach conceded that Las Palmas proved to be a formidable opponent.

"I think they are a very good team. There are three or four players I really admire. Kirian (Rodriguez) is a special player, (Alberto) Moleiro, (Adnan) Januzaj... They are all incredibly talented," he said.

"Fabio Silva is in great form right now. When a team isn't winning, you tend to see the worst and not the best of them, but they have the quality to compete effectively.

"The credit goes to them for winning a match at a lower rhythm than they usually have with the ball, yet remaining solid," Michel concluded.

Girona will play CD Extremadura in the first round of Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

