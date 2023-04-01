Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Leagues Cup
  4. Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Messi celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Union
Messi celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Union
Reuters
Lionel Messi (36) notched his ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final on Tuesday.

Philadelphia, who made the MLS Cup final last year and have a dominant record at home, were poised to be Miami's biggest test since the latter added the Argentinean striker to their roster last month.

But the visiting Miami once again got off to a quick start when a running Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the game on a pass from Serhiy Kryvtsov.

Messi was somehow left unguarded just past midfield where he caught a pass from Martinez and dribbled forward before firing a shot from distance in the 20th minute that rolled past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who was slow to react.

Jordi Alba further demoralized the Union with a goal just before halftime for a 3-0 lead as fans booed the home team as they headed into the locker room.

Philadelphia got one back through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute but David Ruiz found the net in the 84th minute for Miami, who have scored 21 goals in their last six matches.

Miami will face either CF Monterrey or Nashville SC, who play later on Tuesday, in Saturday's Leagues Cup final, Miami's first final appearance in club history.

The win also mean Miami will play in their first ever CONCACAF Champions League next year.

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

Mentions
FootballLeagues CupInter MiamiMessi LionelPhiladelphia Union
Related Articles
Messi scores sensational late free-kick as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out win
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Lionel Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Chelsea reportedly agree deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton
Sleeping giants Spain awaken at Women's World Cup after reaching first final
Germany international Robin Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan
Australia's quarter-final hero Mackenzie Arnold ready to step up again
Senegal defender Abdou Diallo swaps Paris St Germain for Qatar's Al Arabi
More to Australia than just Sam Kerr, says England coach Sarina Wiegman
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain
Updated
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Late flurry of goals sees Spain beat Sweden to reach first Women's World Cup final
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |