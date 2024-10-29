EXCLUSIVE: Augustine Boakye opens up admiration for Sulley Muntari and settling in France

Saint-Étienne midfielder Augustine Boakye (23) talks about his love for Ghana legend Sulley Muntari, settling in France and aspirations of playing for Ghana.

Sulley Muntari's long-range strike against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup remains engraved in the memories of Ghanaian football fans.

It was a moment that beautifully captured both hope and heartbreak, as Muntari's powerful shot from outside the box found the back of the net just before halftime, sending waves of joy through the hearts of many, including a young Augustine Boakye and his mother, who watched with bated breath.

For Boakye, Muntari was more than an idol; he was an inspiration. Growing up in Bompata, Ghana, Boakye's admiration for Muntari blossomed from watching him play for the Black Stars and clubs across Europe.

“Sulley Muntari was my idol growing up because my mum loved him so much,” he said in an exclusive interview with Flashscore. “I watched him and also fell in love with him.” This admiration would shape Boakye's own aspirations in football.

Muntari's illustrious career included pivotal moments that defined not only his legacy but also inspired countless young players like Boakye.

From scoring in Ghana's first-ever World Cup in 2006 to his unforgettable long-range goal against Uruguay, Muntari became a household name. His contributions to clubs like Inter Milan and AC Milan solidified his status as one of Ghana’s greatest footballers.

Boakye is looking to make a name for himself in Ligue 1 ČTK / Panoramic / Federico Pestellini

Unlike Muntari, Boakye’s journey in Europe began in Ligue 1 after his eye catching performances in the Ghana Premier League with WAFA. In just three years the 23-year-old has climbed to elite football in Europe.

“Moving from playing to the Ghana Premier League to Ligue 1 in just a few months hasn’t been too fast for me but it has been smooth,” he said.

After honing his skills at JMJ Academy and WAFA, where he developed a love for the number 10 position, Boakye made his mark in the domestic league before making the leap to Europe.

Upon arriving in Austria to join Wolfsberger AC, he faced challenges that tested his resolve. “At first I was facing difficulty with the language because I don’t speak German and not everyone speaks English in Austria.”

However, his experience at JMG Academy equipped him with some French, making his transition to France smoother. “I feel more comfortable in France because I speak a little bit of French,” he added.

In Saint-Étienne, Boakye found camaraderie with fellow Ghanaians like Alidu Seidu and Salis Samed, who also share similar roots from JMJ Academy. “It has been good in Saint-Étienne. I made some new friends since I arrived because it's easier when you speak the language.”

This sense of community helps him navigate the challenges of being a young player abroad. Boakye’s dedication to improving himself is evident as he often watches matches featuring his friends and peers across various leagues.

“Most of the time I watch Samed and Seidu play in the league.”

As he continues to adapt to life in Ligue 1, Boakye remains focused on his goals. “I think the most important thing now is to have the team stay in Ligue 1 this season.” His ambition is clear: “To keep playing in Ligue 1 is my personal goal and I just need to keep working hard.”

Despite being on the cusp of national recognition, Boakye maintains a humble perspective on representing Ghana at the international level. “For me, I don't feel the pressure to be in the national team because everyone deserves to be in the team,” he explained.

The midfielder understands that success comes with patience and believes he will be ready when the call-up finally comes.

“The call-up could come today, or tomorrow, I don't know when but when it comes, it will be good and I will be ready. My priority is to keep playing well for Saint Etienne and to achieve great things with them.”

Football is not just a game for Augustine Boakye; it’s a means to make his family proud. “Every time I play, I think at the end of the day, I need to make family, my friends, everyone watching me proud.”

His love for assisting teammates further illustrates his team-oriented mindset: “I am a number 10 that loves to assist. I love more when I assist to my striker because I think when the striker scores more it gives the team more confidence. I see the striker as the main man and so when he’s not scoring and he gets frustrated it affects the whole team.”

As Boakye embarks on this exciting chapter with AS Saint-Étienne, he carries with him not only his dreams but also the legacy of players like Muntari who paved the way for future generations. With determination and passion fueling his journey, Augustine Boakye is poised to carve out his own story in football history - one that honours those who inspired him along the way.