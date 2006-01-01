France international Clauss joins Nice from Ligue 1 rivals Marseille

Clauss was an unused member of Les Bleus' Euro 2024 squad

Nice on Thursday announced the signing of France right-back Jonathan Clauss (31) from Marseille on a two-year deal.

Clauss who joined Marseille in 2022, was an unused member of Les Bleus' Euro 2024 squad.

He joins Nice for a fee of about five million euros, according to reports.

On the Cote d'Azur, Clauss will reunite with Franck Haise, the ex-boss of Lens, where the defender spent two seasons before moving to the Stade Velodrome.

"It's true that the possibility of working with the coach made a difference in my choice," Clauss said in a Nice statement.

"I'm at an important moment in my career.

"I need to play often and to continue playing in European competition... I'm ambitious, like Nice," he added.